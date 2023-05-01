Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 9.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 9. The Dodgers open a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers begin the month of May with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers opened a six-game homestand Friday against St. Louis and swept the Cardinals with Sunday’s 6-3 victory that featured Noah Syndergaard’s first win of the season.

The Phillies, who took two out of three games from their World Series opponent, the Houston Astros, will start right-hander Taijuan Walker (2-1,4.97 earned-run average) against the Dodgers Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will make his second start of the season.

Dodgers

Gonsolin’s season debut came last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and in a restricted 65 pitches, he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Phillies announced that outfielder Bryce Harper, who has been recovering from off-season elbow surgery, may be available for Tuesday’s game as a designated hitter if he is cleared by the club’s medical staff.

The Dodgers (16-13) are tied for first place in the National League West with Arizona, while the Phillies (15-14) are in fourth place in the NL East.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies

Radio: 570 AM (KLAC); 1020 AM (KTNQ) Spanish.

Betting odds and lines:

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news

