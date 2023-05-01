Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers begin the month of May with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers opened a six-game homestand Friday against St. Louis and swept the Cardinals with Sunday’s 6-3 victory that featured Noah Syndergaard’s first win of the season.

The Phillies, who took two out of three games from their World Series opponent, the Houston Astros, will start right-hander Taijuan Walker (2-1,4.97 earned-run average) against the Dodgers Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will make his second start of the season.

Gonsolin’s season debut came last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and in a restricted 65 pitches, he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Phillies announced that outfielder Bryce Harper, who has been recovering from off-season elbow surgery, may be available for Tuesday’s game as a designated hitter if he is cleared by the club’s medical staff.

The Dodgers (16-13) are tied for first place in the National League West with Arizona, while the Phillies (15-14) are in fourth place in the NL East.