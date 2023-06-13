Archbishop to pray for L.A. hours before Dodgers honor Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence participate in the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood on June 4.

On the same day the Dodgers are honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez said he’s dedicating his service early Friday afternoon “for healing due to the harm caused by the Dodgers’ decision to honor a group that intentionally denigrates and profanes the Christian faith.”

A statement from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announcing the 12:10 p.m. service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels does not mention the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence by name. The mass is being held less than two miles from Dodger Stadium, where the Sisters, a longtime charity organization made up queer nuns often in drag, will receive the Community Hero Award in a pregame ceremony hours later on Dodgers’ Pride Night.

After weeks of controversy surrounding the Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters during the team’s LGBTQ+ event, it’s pretty clear what group the Archdiocese is referring to in the statement.

“We will be praying in a special way for our city and country, for an end to prejudice, and for renewed respect for the religious beliefs of all Angelenos and all Americans,” the statement reads.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a satirical performance and activist organization that describes itself as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” is known for raising awareness and money for LGBTQ causes and providing comfort to members of that community.

“The forthcoming Dodgers event honoring a group that mocks women religious, and worse, desecrates the Cross, profanes the Eucharist, and disrupts Holy Mass has caused disappointment, dismay, and pain in our Catholic community, as well as among our fellow Christians and people of good will,” the Archdiocese said in another statement.

“The Archdiocese of Los Angeles stands for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which means we stand against any form of bigotry, hate, or sacrilege.”

On May 22, less than a week after removing the Sisters from their Pride Night lineup after pressure from religious groups and others, the Dodgers extended a new invitation to the organization after receiving backlash from LGBTQ+ and civil rights groups and others.

In an email sent to The Times last week, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights referred to the Sisters as “an anti-Catholic group” and called for a boycott of the Dodgers’ Pride Night, when L.A. opens a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. Others, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have expressed similar sentiments in the wake of the Dodgers’ decision to invite, then uninvite, then re-invite the Sisters to Pride Night.

The Dodgers told The Times they have no comment on the archdiocese’s plans for Friday. The L.A. Sisters did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.