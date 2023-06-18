Mookie Betts plans to compete in Home Run Derby ‘as long as I’m an All-Star’

Mookie Betts runs the bases after hitting a solo home run for the Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds on June 7.

Mookie Betts is a virtual lock to play in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, and the Dodgers standout is already making plans for his midsummer trek to the Northwest.

Speaking to Harold Reynolds on MLB Network on Sunday, Betts announced he will take part in the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

“I’m doing the home run derby,” Betts said. “... I’m going to do it, I’ma do it, I’ma do it. I’ma do it. As long as I’m an All-Star.”

After a rather ho-hum 2022 season, Betts has been on a tear for the Dodgers as one of their offensive leaders. Since June 1, he is batting .328 with a .970 OPS. He has four home runs and 19 hits.

As of June 12, Betts ranked second among National League outfielders in the first phase of MLB All-Star voting (676,491 votes).