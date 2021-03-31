MVJ: Kiké Hernández’s jersey outsells Mike Trout’s

On Wednesday, MLB released its annual list of most popular jerseys. Most of those listed were fairly obvious. Mookie Betts had the best-selling jersey after the Dodgers’ World Series run and his megadeal following a championship with Boston. Fellow Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw join him in the top five along with superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed a record contract in February to stay with the Padres for a decade and some change.

Which jersey will you be repping this year? pic.twitter.com/82Rtzvl3aA — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2021

The list becomes more spicy at the bottom of the Top 10. Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout has the 10th most popular jersey in the league, according to sales from MLBShop.com. Yet , the Angels’ star has been surpassed by another Dodger, Kiké Hernández. The multidimensional Puerto Rican won hearts in his six seasons with the Dodgers because of his big personality and free-spiritedness.

Hernández signed a two-year deal worth $14 million with the Red Sox this offseason. The MLB list of jerseys appears to include his sales from both teams. On the Dodgers, he wore the No.14 . With the Red Sox, he’s elected to wear No.5.

For his part, Trout has appeared on the most popular jersey list every year since his rookie season. The eight-time All-Star has set many records in his 11-year career, including the franchise record for home runs, a 12-year, $426.5-million contract and having his rookie card sell for a cool $4 million.

Advertisement

While Hernández doesn’t have quite the accolades, he does have six playoff appearances and a World Series ring. Trout has one playoff appearance from the 2014 ALDS, and the Angels were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Trout has expressed his frustration at not making the playoffs and this jersey list might be a testament to how much people love a winner.