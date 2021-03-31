Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

MVJ: Kiké Hernández’s jersey outsells Mike Trout’s

Kiké Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the field with his hands on his hips.
The Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández stands on the field during a baseball game. According to the MLB, the utility player’s jersey was more popular than Mike Trout’s in sales.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Victoria Hernandez
Share

On Wednesday, MLB released its annual list of most popular jerseys. Most of those listed were fairly obvious. Mookie Betts had the best-selling jersey after the Dodgers’ World Series run and his megadeal following a championship with Boston. Fellow Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw join him in the top five along with superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed a record contract in February to stay with the Padres for a decade and some change.

The list becomes more spicy at the bottom of the Top 10. Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout has the 10th most popular jersey in the league, according to sales from MLBShop.com. Yet , the Angels’ star has been surpassed by another Dodger, Kiké Hernández. The multidimensional Puerto Rican won hearts in his six seasons with the Dodgers because of his big personality and free-spiritedness.

Hernández signed a two-year deal worth $14 million with the Red Sox this offseason. The MLB list of jerseys appears to include his sales from both teams. On the Dodgers, he wore the No.14 . With the Red Sox, he’s elected to wear No.5.

Dodgers

Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández shows he can bash with the best in Game 7 win over Braves

Arlington, Texas, Sunday, October 18, 2020. Los Angeles Dodgers pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez (14) homers in the sixth inning in game seven of the NLCS at Globe Life Field. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández shows he can bash with the best in Game 7 win over Braves

Kiké Hernández hit a pinch-hit home run that tied the score in the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ eventual 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS.

More Coverage

Tampa Bay Rays enter World Series with a reputation for giant slaying
Dodgers and Braves should be among elite National League teams for years

For his part, Trout has appeared on the most popular jersey list every year since his rookie season. The eight-time All-Star has set many records in his 11-year career, including the franchise record for home runs, a 12-year, $426.5-million contract and having his rookie card sell for a cool $4 million.

Advertisement

While Hernández doesn’t have quite the accolades, he does have six playoff appearances and a World Series ring. Trout has one playoff appearance from the 2014 ALDS, and the Angels were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Trout has expressed his frustration at not making the playoffs and this jersey list might be a testament to how much people love a winner.

DodgersAngels
Victoria Hernandez

Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.
Advertisement