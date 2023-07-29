Nolan Arenado isn’t going anywhere. Cardinals say they aren’t trading him

St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado is high-fived in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox on July 7. After being the subject of recent trade talks, Arenado is staying put in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Cardinals have decided not to trade Nolan Arenado after all.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the club will not move the All-Star third baseman before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The decision comes after the Dodgers and Cardinals had engaged in discussions to trade Arenado to Los Angeles, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Advertisement

“I have stated we are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his [no-trade clause],” Mozeliak said, according to the newspaper. “So at this time, we are working on building future success.”

That doesn’t mean talks between the Cardinals and Dodgers didn’t happen. Discussions centered on Arenado going to Los Angeles with a pitcher — Jack Flaherty or Jordan Montgomery — in exchange for a package featuring pitching prospects. Arenado’s contract includes a no-trade clause, but he would’ve waived it to join the Dodgers, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Arenado, a Southern California native, has long wanted to play for the Dodgers, and the Dodgers have long coveted him. But the Cardinals weren’t in a pinch to trade him. Arenado has four years left on his contract and the Cardinals want to compete in 2024 after this season’s disappointment.

One could argue acquiring young, talented and cost-controlled pitching would’ve boosted the Cardinals’ long-term outlook, but employing Arenado — an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner — is good for winning right away.

Advertisement

On the Dodgers’ end, adding a premium position player wasn’t a need. But Arenado — and one of the two veteran pitchers — would’ve provided a significant boost for a club battling for the NL West title.

Ultimately, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement. Arenado will remain in St. Louis for now and the Dodgers will look to acquire more starting pitching help before Tuesday.