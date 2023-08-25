Mookie Betts spurs Dodgers to victory in his return to Boston

Mookie Betts acknowledges the Fenway Park crowd as he receives an ovation before his first at-bat in the Dodgers’ 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. It was Betts’ first game in Boston since he was acquired by the Dodgers in the 2020 offseason.

For five innings Friday night, the Dodgers lineup could get nothing going at Fenway Park.

Then, Mookie Betts spurred a sudden rally at his old stomping grounds.

In his first game back in Boston since the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers three years ago, Betts was instrumental in the Dodgers 7-4 comeback win, hitting a leadoff double in the sixth to spark a game-tying rally before drawing a walk in the seventh that helped the Dodgers go ahead.

Betts wasn’t the only player making some sort of reunion.

Former Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo — a key part of the Betts trade — opened the scoring with a leadoff home run.

Former Red Sox shortstop Kikè Hernández — who was only traded back to the Dodgers last month — tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth.

Longtime Dodgers star Justin Turner — playing his first game against the Dodgers since his offseason departure — created havoc in the seventh, watching his old teammate Max Muncy throw away a ball at third to give the Red Sox some late life.

Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts hugs Boston’s Justin Turner during the seventh inning Friday. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Even former Dodgers prospect Connor Wong — another piece of the Betts trade — had a hand in the result, getting caught in a costly rundown on the bases to end the eighth.

In the end, though, Betts made the biggest contributions in his long-awaited Fenway return.

His double off the Green Monster in the sixth started a three-run rally, erasing the Dodgers’ early 3-0 deficit. His walk in the seventh was immediately followed by a go-ahead double from Freddie Freeman (one of his four hits on the night) then a two-run double from Muncy two batters later.