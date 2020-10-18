Photos: Dodgers vs. Braves in NLCS Game 7

The Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are playing in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The winner will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, starting Tuesday.

Here are some of the best images of the game from longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. beats the throw to Dodgers catcher Will Smith to give the Braves a first-inning lead. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts gestures toward his teammates after hitting a single during the first inning in Game 7 of the NLCS at Globe Life Field. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Marcell Ozuna greets Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after a second-inning home run off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)