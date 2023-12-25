Orel Hershiser discovers his inner holiday crooner in Christmas song collaboration

Former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser throws out the first pitch before Game 5 of the 2018 World Series.

Remember last holiday season when those Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen made a big splash crooning those Christmas carols?

This performance hits a little closer to home.

Dodgers great Orel Hershiser has teamed up with a couple of professional musicians for a rendition of “We Three Kings” in which the World Series MVP pitcher does a bit of background singing but mostly reads Scripture.

The classic song is performed by Las Vegas entertainer Frankie Moreno and singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, also known as the platinum-selling “Five for Fighting.”

Moreno brought the trio together for his just-released album “Christmas Duets,” and the group shot a video that includes their wives and various other family members.

“Sometimes you meet people who have made a difference in your life, and it’s not the greatest experience,” said Ondrasik, who grew up in the San Fernando Valley and is a huge fan of sports, particularly the Dodgers and Los Angeles Kings. Five For Fighting is a hockey reference.

“But you meet Orel Hershiser, and he’s the real deal. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s a smart businessman, he loves his family and he’s such a good guy. He’s kind of the heart of Los Angeles.”

Ondrasik struck up a friendship with Hershiser after the pitcher-turner-color-analyst began singing some of his hit songs during a slow spot in a Dodgers broadcast.

“Orel started singing ‘Superman,’ and then Joe starts egging him on with, ‘Oh, have you heard about Five for Fighting,’” Ondrasik said, referring to play-by-play announcer Joe Davis. “Then [Hershiser] starts singing ‘100 years’ and Joe’s dying, and they’re making a whole bit of it.

“I see that at home and I’ve fallen off the couch. Everybody’s texting me, and I call my mom and it’s, ‘Oh my gosh. Orel!’ It was a wonderful moment.”

Ondrasik reached out and connected with Hershiser and the two have become friends. Not only did that eventually wind up with the two participating in a Christmas carol on an album, but a dream opportunity for the sports-minded performer — one captured in the video.

“I got to catch an Orel Hershiser fastball, which is pretty sweet,” Ondrasik said. “I’m just glad that he’s in his 60s and so is his fastball.”