Dodgers

Inside Shohei Ohtani’s baseball journey

"The Journey of Shohei Ohtani" in stylized Japanese kanji and English, with three images of him playing
(Kenichi Minami (NOY DESIGN) / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at Shohei Ohtani’s prolific baseball career, starting with his meteoric rise in Japan, his two-way stardom with the Angels and his eventual signing with the Dodgers.

illustration of a smiling Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers helmet holding a brown and white dog

Hernández: How Shohei Ohtani rose to international superstar status one GIF at a time

Shohei Ohtani is no Muhammad Ali when it comes to talking about himself, but his standout play and his legions of fans have made him a social media star.

Illustration in cubist style of Shohei Ohtani wearing a Dodgers uniform holding a bat across his shoulders

How Shohei Ohtani’s ‘mystique’ is transforming the Dodgers’ future

Shohei Ohtani’s stardom has made an immediate impact among Dodgers players and staff, who marvel at the level of attention the team is receiving.

Shohei Ohtani and Shaquille O'Neal

Plaschke: Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers need to follow the Shaq-Lakers success blueprint

The Lakers knew Shaquille O’Neal was a star of a different magnitude, and they treated him as such. The Dodgers must do the same with Shohei Ohtani.

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #16 of Japan celebrates after hitting a solo homer.

Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani could be double threat in big leagues

Even before he signed with the Angels, it was apparent Shohei Ohtani was poised to become one of the greatest players of his generation.

ANAHEIM, CALIF. -- SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2017 Arturo "Arte" Moreno, left, bows and congratulates Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is the Angels newest pitcher and a power hitter, during a press conference at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on Dec. 9, 2017. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Angels introduce Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, their prized signing

Shohei Ohtani is introduced for the first time as a member of the Angels to much fanfare after becoming an international phenom in Japan.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2018 - Recently acquired Japanese phenom.

Column: Shohei Ohtani takes his first step into the unknown

On Christmas Day, about a month before Shohei Ohtani traveled to the United States for the start of spring training with the Angels, the Nippon-Ham Fighters invited their fans to the Sapporo Dome.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a 2-run homer.

Column: It’s a special moment for Shohei Ohtani as he clubs his first home run at Angel Stadium

The stadium looked half empty, as was the case many times here last year and the year before that.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, warms up in the on-deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Column: Focus on hitting ought to boost Shohei Ohtani’s numbers

Shohei Ohtani would reject it and the Angels would never do it, not to mention the fans, who would absolutely deplore it.

Angels catcher Jason Castro comes out to talk to Shohei Ohtani during the first inning.

Why did Shohei Ohtani struggle in his return to mound? No intensity anywhere

In his first game pitching since having Tommy John surgery, Shohei Ohtani gives up four runs in the first inning of the Angels’ 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani may finally be two-way star the Angels envisioned

It’s only spring training, but Shohei Otani has looked dominant as a hitter and a pitcher for the Angels.

Animated illustration of Shohei Ohtani in manga style.

Hernández: How a comic book character influenced Shohei Ohtani’s two-way dominance

Shohei Ohtani’s cartoon-like feats for the Angels have stunned the baseball world, but it’s very similar to the comic book world that influenced him.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a double against the Boston Red Sox.

Two-way marvel Shohei Ohtani bypasses superstardom for something larger: Superhero status

Not since the legendary Babe Ruth has a player dominated on the mound and at the plate like the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) during an MLB baseball game.

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani realizes goal to be the best. Where do the Angels fit in his future?

Shohei Ohtani wanted to the best baseball’s best player, and he achieved that with his AL MVP honor. But can he win a World Series with the Angels?

A group of media members watch Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, throw a bullpen session.

‘He has changed my life completely.’ What it’s like covering Shohei Ohtani

The life of a Japanese journalist, one assigned to cover the country’s biggest star playing in Major League Baseball, is all-consuming and relentless.

Anaheim, CA - July 21: Angels starting pitcher and two-way player Shohei Ohtani is congratulated.

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani’s time with Angels has not been a waste. It’s elevated him to be who he is now

Shohei Ohtani has ended another disappointing season with the Angels after being placed on IL, however, his time with the team has elevated him.

Anaheim, CA - July 21: Evening sunlight illuminates Angels starting pitcher and two-way player Shohei Ohtani.
Plaschke: Can you believe it? Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s new Babe Ruth, is a Dodger

Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers gives them the perfect player at the perfect time in the team’s pursuit of another World Series title.

Shohei Ohtani, left, has a laugh with Doders president Stan Kasten.

Patch work, field work: How Dodgers could make Shohei Ohtani’s contract pay for itself

The Dodgers have a variety of ways they could commercially capitalize on Shohei Ohtani, from jersey patches to Dodger Stadium field naming rights.

HERMOSA BEACH-CA-DECEMBER 19, 2023: People stop to take photos of a mural featuring newest Dodger player Shohei Ohtani, left, and Mookie Betts, right, by artist Gustavo Zermeno, Jr. on the side wall of Ocean View Liquor store in Hermosa Beach on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Asian Americans go bonkers over Ohtani for his superhuman baseball prowess — and for shattering stereotypes

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way Japanese baseball superstar and now Dodgers ace, gives them pride over representation at the highest level in a field relatively few of them tread.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani addresses the media about his surprise marriage announcement, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, during spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Hernández: How Japanese culture shaped Shohei Ohtani’s marriage announcement

Announcing a marriage on Instagram might strike Americans as peculiar. But based on how celebrities are treated in Japan, nothing about this was abnormal.

