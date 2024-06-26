Advertisement
Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani interested in home run derby but Dodgers sound reluctant

Shohei Ohtani participated in the home run derby in 2021 when he was with the Angels and the All-Star Game was in Colorado.
(Paul Beaty / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Mike DiGiovanna
By Mike DiGiovanna
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
CHICAGO — 

Shohei Ohtani expressed an interest in participating in this summer’s home run derby, but the Dodgers slugger — who has been one of baseball’s best hitters while rehabilitating from his second Tommy John surgery — appears a long way from committing to the event, and the Dodgers seem reluctant to allow him to do it.

“I don’t know,” Ohtani said in Japanese following Tuesday night’s 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in which he hit his National League-leading 24th home run.

“I have to get an offer first. I’m also rehabilitating, so I need the doctor’s approval and the trainers’ approval and the team’s approval.

Advertisement

“Of course, I have feelings of wanting to do it. I think any player would. I think it depends on how it lines up with the other parts.”

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani remains locked in on offense as Dodgers rally to victory

Shohei Ohtani has a home run and two RBIs, and Freddie Freeman homers as Dodgers defeat the Oakland A’s.

June 25, 2024

Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers in December, participated in the derby only once during his six-year career with the Angels, teaming with slugger Juan Soto to stage a memorable first-round duel in Colorado in 2021.

Ohtani mashed 28 homers, including two that traveled 500 feet or more in high-altitude Coors Field, but Soto hit 31 homers to advance to the second round.

Ohtani looked gassed during the one-minute bonus round, which only highlights the potential dangers of taking so many maximum-effort swings in such a short amount of time for a player recovering from elbow reconstruction surgery.

“For the game, I think it’s great, for the workload part of it, I’d probably not want him to do it,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Wednesday night’s series finale against the White Sox. “For me, I think ultimately I will just defer to him.

“No one can argue that a manager wouldn’t want their player to swing as hard as he can for essentially 45 minutes when [that player] is supposed to be on a break, right? But the other side is, obviously, he’s the biggest star in the game, and it makes [the derby] more attractive. So I think whatever he decides, I’ll support it.”

Advertisement
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a hit during the second inning.

Angels

Shohei Ohtani provides home run derby dramatics in first-round defeat to Juan Soto

Shohei Ohtani lost to Juan Soto in a tiebreaker after making history with his first home run derby appearance

July 12, 2021

Roberts said a conversation with Ohtani about the derby, which will be held on July 15 as part of All-Star Game festivities at Texas, “is gonna happen,” and that Ohtani’s rehabilitation from surgery definitely complicates things.

“I don’t ever want to be the guy that says you can’t do it, because I wouldn’t want to have somebody tell me I couldn’t do it,” Roberts said. “But the surgery adds a different component. It’s rounds and rounds of [swings].”

More to Read

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna has been covering Major League Baseball for the Los Angeles Times since 1995 and spent 19 years as the Angels beat writer and two seasons on the Dodgers. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for game-story writing in 2001, feature-story writing in 2017 and breaking news in 2019. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement