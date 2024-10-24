How do you pitch to Shohei Ohtani? Scouts break down Dodgers-Yankees World Series

Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole adjusts his cap during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS in New York. (Godofredo Vásquez / Associated Press)

Scout A pointed to the matchup between the Dodgers lineup, which is leading the postseason in runs, and Yankees pitching staff, which had the lowest postseason ERA of any of the four league championship teams.

“Two things stand out to me,” Scout A said. “Can the Yankees throw enough strikes as a staff? And will the Dodgers lineup wear down the Yankees’ pitching as a whole? The Yankees have stuff, but the Dodgers have as deep a lineup as I’ve seen in a while. The fact that the Dodgers don’t go out of the zone, they take really good at-bats from top to bottom, and they’re balanced — we’ll see how New York’s staff does with that.”

Indeed, throwing strikes has been no easy task against the Dodgers. The team has 55 walks this postseason and trails only the Yankees in chase rate, swinging at pitches outside the strike zone just 25.2% of the time. And when they’ve gotten pitches to hit, the Dodgers have done damage, posting a .295 average and .527 slugging percentage on pitches over the plate, both playoff bests among teams that advanced past the wild-card round.

“The Dodgers lineup is so deep,” Scout A said, comparing it to the Yankees lineups of their late-90s dynasty. “So you have to compete in the strike zone. You have to get them out in the strike zone. You have to make quality pitches on the corners, and at the top and bottom of the zone too.”

Scout B saw things similarly and pointed to one player who could swing the series: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

“That’s the one clear, definitive advantage that the Yankees have over the Dodgers,” Scout B said. “They have the singular best starter in the series, and he’s gonna throw twice. So if two out of seven games, they can get him to do what he’s more than capable of doing, that’s going to give them a huge advantage.”

Doing that, however, will require a meticulous game plan from Cole, Scout B said. He noted that Cole is similar to San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease, tending to bully hitters with an upper-90s fastball that is complemented by a couple of breaking pitches.

During the National League Division Series, Cease was punished by the Dodgers for fastballs he left in hittable places. For Cole, limiting the Dodgers with an array of secondary stuff could be key.

“One of my concerns with him has always been, he can have a tendency to go after hitters with his fastball. That’s kind of his mentality,” Scout B said. “But he’s gonna have to keep them off balance. And he can do that. And he can locate better than a guy like Cease. So he’s gonna really, really have to pitch.”