Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series

Teammates show concern as the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani heads to the clubhouse after injuring his shoulder in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers’ optimism about Shohei Ohtani’s shoulder injury this week wasn’t unfounded.

Four hours before first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, the team announced that the superstar slugger would be in the starting lineup despite the partially dislocated left shoulder he suffered in Game 2.

The news came after two days of confidence from Dodgers officials, who were equal parts surprised and relieved that Ohtani hadn’t suffered a more severe injury while sliding into second base Saturday night.

Initially, there was fear Ohtani’s World Series might be over. He laid on the ground in pain for several moments after jamming his left arm into the ground on an unsuccessful stolen base attempt. He walked off the field with his arm suspended in front of him, telling a trainer he believed his shoulder had popped out.

That part was true, with manager Dave Roberts describing Ohtani’s injury as a shoulder subluxation — a partial dislocation less severe than if it had been completely dislocated.

But postgame strength and range-of-motion tests on Ohtani’s shoulder were encouraging, Roberts said. And a subsequent MRI exam evidently revealed no other damage to keep him off the field.

As of Sunday night, Ohtani’s status for Game 3 hadn’t been finalized.

The expected soon-to-be three-time MVP joined the club in New York late on Sunday, after remaining in Los Angeles the previous night to get his MRI exam. He had to test his level of pain with swings in the batting cage, ensuring he could play through whatever discomfort remained.

Once he did that, however, he got the green light to remain in the lineup, batting leadoff as he has throughout the postseason.

Here is the Dodgers’ full lineup for Game 3:

