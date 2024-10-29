The New York Yankees have awakened.

A little late.

The Yankees mauled and mashed and manhandled the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, staving off a sweep with an 11-4 victory.

Not much to see here.

Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson reacts in the dugout after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees in the third inning of Game 4 of the World Series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On a night when two Yankee fans literally tore a foul ball out of Mookie Betts’ glove, the Yankees were desperate.

On a night when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used Ben Casparius to start and Landon Knack to cover four innings and Brent Honeywell Jr. to finish, the Dodgers were cautious.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, we’re still in a pretty good spot, and we feel good,” said Roberts.

On a night when Anthony Volpe set the tone by running into a hanging slider by Daniel Hudson in the third inning and depositing it into the left-field bleachers for a grand slam, the Yankees were inspired.

On a night when Freddie Freeman’s wildly celebrated two-run homer in the first inning didn’t come close to holding up, the Dodgers were mostly meh.

“I think that we were very high, we were excited, those guys unfortunately answered back,” said Roberts. “It was a good ballgame until it wasn’t.”

From the moment Aaron Judge sent the raucous crowd into a game-long tizzy when he angrily reacted to being hit in the hand by a third-inning Hudson pitch, the Yankees attacked.

From the moment it was obvious that their mound was going to be filled with the back of their bullpen, the Dodgers mostly watched and waited.

Advertisement

“We’ve got no choice right now, like just play pitch by pitch,” said Yankee manager Aaron Boone. “Compete, leave it all out there. And we did that really well today.”

This loss is no big Dodgers deal because they purposely didn’t leave it all out there. For the third time this postseason, comfortable with their lead and protecting their high leverage relievers for later games, the Dodgers punted.

That’s right, the Dodgers punted.

Yankees catcher Austin Wells watches his solo home run off a pitch by Dodger Landon Knack during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankees Stadium Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

It sounds crazy. It sounds risky. It sounds like the Dodgers are equating the fourth game of the World Series to a spring training tussle, but guess what? It works. Two punts helped them navigate to a four-games-to-two victory over the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.

When you don’t have a decent fourth starting pitching option, you don’t have a choice but to run a bullpen game. And when you have a three-games-to-none series lead, it is understandable, even reasonable, to protect your best relievers if that bullpen game suddenly goes south.

Punting has worked for them before, and It will work here, too. The Dodgers are still firmly in control.

Advertisement

“We knew it was a bullpen game,” said Roberts. “As far as outcomes, to have six guys in your pen that are feeling good, rested, I feel good about that. And being up 3-1, yeah.”

Dodgers Complete coverage: Dodgers vs. New York Yankees in World Series Looking back at the Dodgers’ playoff wins over the San Diego Padres and New York Mets on their way to a showdown with the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

Roberts was absolutely glowing about having relievers like Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Alex Vesia and Anthony Banda ready for Wednesday’s Game 5.

“I feel great, I feel great,” he said. “It’s about the guys that you have available. Some of those guys are — they’re all rested. So we have guys that can do up-down.”

It’s still all up for the Dodgers, who still lead the series as Roberts referenced while the history of their previous lead hasn’t changed — no team has ever come back from a three-games-to-none deficit to win a World Series.

Also, while most teams crumble under the weight of three-to-none — the previous nine poor souls were swept — a different sort of history is also on the Dodgers’ side.

No team trailing three-games-to-none has ever even forced a Game 6.

So this shebang lives to fight another day, Wednesday night here, Yankee ace Gerrit Cole against Dodger ace Jack Flaherty. They’ve faced each other before in this series, and it was basically a draw, and should be again.

Advertisement

Flaherty, the Dodgers’ late-season savior, held the Yankees to two runs in 5 ⅓ innings in the opener while Cole held the Dodgers to one run in six innings.

But the Dodgers will have the advantage for two main reasons.

First, the Yankees best relievers will be working on no rest — they were all understandably used Tuesday by their flailing manager Aaron Boone — while the Dodgers best relievers will be ready to roll.

Second, for all the Yankees bluster Tuesday — they pounded out nine hits with three home runs — their best slugger still isn’t slugging. Aaron Judge went one-for-three to give him two hits in 15 at-bats in the series. And if he can’t rake, the Yankees can’t recover.

Said Flaherty: “I’m not worried about how it’s gone up to this point. I’m just worried about trying to get one more.”

Countered Cole: “Hey, we’re still in the World Series. Hey, we’re in the Bronx. We’ve still got a shot at this thing.”

Advertisement

No, they don’t. History will be made one day, but it won’t be here.

The Dodgers played it smartly, if weirdly, on a night when the Yankees’ valiant effort could be summed up in two words.

So what..