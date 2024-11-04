Did Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas get last word in beef with Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr.? 🤫🤫🤫

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, recently responded to critical words Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. apparently made about him earlier this year.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas may have gotten the last word in his beef with New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. without saying — or even writing — a word.

Rojas and Chisholm were Miami Marlins teammates from 2020-22, which were Chisholm’s first three major league seasons. During a podcast appearance in March, Chisolm made disparaging comments about a former Miami teammate he referred to as “the team captain,” which was Rojas’ unofficial role with the Marlins at the time.

“They’re not a good captain, they’re not a good person, you’re not even a good athlete at this point,” Chisolm said on “The Pivot.” “You’re just here and you’re bringing down the young guys that are supposed to be good.”

Advertisement

Last week, after Rojas’ Dodgers defeated Chisholm’s Yankees for the World Series championship, the Instagram feed for the news-media company El Lineup posted a photo of Rojas with the Commissioner’s Trophy and a caption that recounted Chisolm’s comments from the spring.

“Baseball always puts everything in its place,” the post stated in Spanish.

On Sunday, Rojas put a screenshot of that post on his Instagram Stories. He captioned it only with three “shh” emojis.

Advertisement

Chisholm’s portrayal of Rojas contrasts to his image as a clubhouse leader and managerial material over the past two seasons with the Dodgers. During the team’s World Series victory rally at Dodger Stadium on Friday, manager Dave Roberts referred to Rojas as “the glue to our ballclub.”

On Saturday, the Dodgers picked up the team’s $5-million option to keep Rojas next season.

Sunday wasn’t the first time Rojas responded to Chisholm’s comments. In late March, he was asked about the matter on “The Chris Rose Rotation” podcast.

Advertisement

“Whatever you want to say about me as a player, you can have that opinion,” Rojas said. “But you saying that I’m a bad person when you don’t even know me, that’s kind of what bothers me.”

Chisholm was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees in July. When the Dodgers-Yankees matchup was set for the fall classic, interest in Chisholm’s apparent comments about Rojas resurfaced.

While Chisholm declined to discuss the matter with reporters, Rojas told the New York Post: “I don’t really pay much attention to people’s opinions, other than people I really care about, I can’t really tell you anything about his opinions because I don’t take his opinions the way he was talking.”

He added: “I feel like I know my value. And I know what I bring to a team. Nobody needs to reinforce that.”

After aggravating a left-thigh sprain during the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Rojas was limited to playing only in Game 2 of the World Series, in which he got no hits in three at-bats. Chisholm started all five games and batted .238 with five hits, one home run, one run batted in and three runs scored.