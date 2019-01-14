Ducks GM Bob Murray gives coach Randy Carlyle a vote of confidence

With each mounting loss — and now there are 11 of them in a row — Randy Carlyle's job security becomes a bit more scrutinized.
After the Ducks lost Friday, Carlyle was asked if he was worried about his job status. After all, general manager Bob Murray fired him once before, back in 2011 during his first stint with the club. What's to stop Murray from making the same call again mid-season?
Well, the GM put that chatter to rest Sunday evening following yet another loss. It's status quo behind the bench in Anaheim.
"While it’s not my preference to make comments on this topic during the season, our recent play has led to many questions," Murray said. "Our fans are frustrated, rightfully so, and deserve a response from me.
“At this time, I am not considering a coaching change. I am more focused on our players, specifically with who is going to step up in this situation.
"The way we played tonight was a step in the right direction, but we need much, much more. We have higher expectations for this group and they should expect more from themselves.”
Murray made good on his word to focus on the roster with a move Monday morning. He sent longtime winger Andrew Cogliano to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Devin Shore.
There could be more reinforcements coming soon. Corey Perry, who hasn't played this season after undergoing knee surgery, is inching closer to his campaign debut. Patrick Eaves, who's appeared in just seven games over the past two seasons, has been practicing with the club.
Rickard Rakell, the team's lone all star a season ago, returned Wednesday following a lengthy absence.
It appears Murray is counting on the trio of goal scorers lifting the offense out of the doldrums while staying the course with Carlyle behind the bench -- at least for now.