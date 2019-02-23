Andrew Mangiapane scores late winner to lift Flames over Ducks 2-1

Update: The Oilers will be without Connor McDavid, who was suspended for two games Friday for an illegal check to the head of Nick Leddy of the New York Islanders on Thursday. McDavid is third in the league with 85 points. The Ducks and Oilers have split two games this season, the Ducks winning 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 23 and Edmonton posting a 4-0 shutout on Jan. 6. Both those games were in Anaheim.