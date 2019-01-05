Ducks fall again to Golden Knights

Daniel Sprong’s second-period power-play goal tied the score at 1 (Carter Rowney added another 18 seconds later), and special teams did its job on the penalty kill, too. The Ducks were forced to kill off 3:29 of five-on-three time midway through the third. Adam Henrique was docked for a face-off violation. On the ensuing puck drop, Ryan Kesler joined him in the box after he was hit with a double-minor for high-sticking.