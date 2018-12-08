What we learned from the Ducks' 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

The Ducks’ coach wants his team to be hard-working, energetic on the forecheck and solid defensively and build its identity from there. His players fell far short Friday night, without any real explanation. Carolina was winless in its previous three games, including an overtime loss at home to the Ducks last Friday and losses to the Kings at Staples Center and the Sharks in San Jose. This wasn’t a situation in which the Ducks were overmatched, but they took themselves out of it by slowing down and reacting instead of taking the initiative.