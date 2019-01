Update: After a 0-3-3 homestand that extended their winless streak to 10 games (0-7-3), the Ducks begin a five-game trip against a Winnipeg team that is contending for the points lead in the Western Conference. Jets forward Blake Wheeler began play Saturday second in the league in assists with 49. This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season. The Jets won two of three from the Ducks last season, once in overtime.