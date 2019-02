Update: Right wing Jakob Silfverberg has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Ducks. Silfverberg, who leads Anaheim with 16 goals, could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season. After a 2-15-4 stretch, the Ducks have won two in a row and three of four. In their first meeting this season, the Ducks beat the Flames 3-2 at Anaheim on Nov. 7.