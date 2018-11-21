Kings' standing on Thanksgiving doesn't bode well for their playoff chances

Thanksgiving has greater significance for NHL players than it being a day to indulge at the dinner table and enjoy a day off.
In an odd but undeniable pattern that began with the 2005-06 season, more than 75% of the teams that have occupied playoff positions at Thanksgiving have gone on to make the playoffs. The percentage dipped a bit last season when several teams faded out of the picture — including the then-West-leading St. Louis Blues — but in some seasons 13 of the 16 teams that were in playoff position in their respective conferences at Thanksgiving have qualified for postseason play.
The difficulty of moving up doesn’t bode well for the Kings, who sat last in the NHL before they face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at Staples Center. They were far from a playoff spot in the otherwise tightly bunched Western Conference as the NHL schedule passed the one-quarter mark, and they were aware the odds are against them making up enough ground to reach the playoffs.
“That’s something that’s been around a long time, a stat that’s been unofficially kept,” said defenseman Dion Phaneuf, who was to be honored Wednesday night for having played 1,000 NHL games. “I think everyone is aware of that statistic. For us, we want to be a team that tries to prove that stat wrong. That’s all you can do about it. Right now we’re in the position we’re in. That’s the reality we’re in and we’ve got to find a way to claw our way back into it.”
The Kings are fortunate their Pacific Division rivals haven’t broken away from the pack. “That’s kind of a blessing for us right now,” right wing Tyler Toffoli said. And they’re hoping their solid play during most of their just-completed trip to Chicago, Nashville and St. Louis will become a springboard for a comeback. “That road trip wasn’t easy. That was three hard rinks to play in,” Toffoli said. “St. Louis and Chicago haven’t been playing their best hockey but we still played really well and played really good games.”
Their mission is complicated because they’re still getting accustomed to interim coach Willie Desjardins and he’s still trying to find effective line combinations and defense pairs. He has gotten them to get their legs moving but that change hasn't triggered an uptick in scoring. It was interesting that he benched leading scorer Ilya Kovalchuk for most of the third period Monday at St. Louis; Desjardins said he was intent on preserving what was then a one-goal lead and Kovalchuk is “more of an offensive guy.”
Kovalchuk shares the team lead with six power-play points but the Kings don’t get many power plays: Through Tuesday’s games they ranked 25th in the NHL in number of power plays (60) and 25th in power-play time at 99 minutes and 31 seconds. Desjardins regularly tells players he wants them to draw more penalties. “We have to get to the net more. You don’t have to take a penalty on a player unless they’re a threat to score, really. We’ve got to become a threat to score,” he said.
The larger issue is what happens if Desjardins continues to sit Kovalchuk in the late stages of close games. That means more minutes for other forwards, possibly tiring them and hampering their ability to play the up-tempo pace Desjardins wants. And sitting for long stretches won’t help Kovalchuk if he’s called upon during power plays. Scoring is up slightly leaguewide compared to last season, according to the NHL, but the Kings haven’t been part of the scoring spree. Their average of two goals per game ranked last in the NHL and was a drop from the 2.15 goals they averaged before John Stevens was fired as coach.
For the Kings, progress will have to begin in small areas before they can attempt to make a big move. Defenseman Jake Muzzin said he was encouraged by the good things he saw during their recent trip. “We had emotion and passion and guys were sacrificing their body to make plays, block shots, take a hit, what have you. We had pretty good starts and that goes a long way on the road,” he said. “We had great goaltending. Our five-on-five play was good and guys were playing quick. As soon as the puck changed hands from theirs to ours, we were moving. Forwards were getting open. [Defensemen] were jumping. We’re going to have to continue getting better.”
They must be a lot better in order to buck the Thanksgiving curse. “It’s a tough hole. And I think it’s tough because when it comes down to those last 20 games everyone’s gearing up for the playoffs and getting ready so it’s even tougher to get points,” Muzzin said. “That’s why you want to get as many as you can early, and obviously we haven’t done that. But I like our play of late. We won two out of three on the road on a tough trip and gave ourselves a chance to win in Nashville. If our specialty teams, we can clean up some stuff, that will help us get more wins.
“It is a battle when you put yourself in a hole, and we understand that. And we know every game is important so we’re going to have to bear down and get points where we can.”