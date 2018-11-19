What we learned in the NHL last week: The Ducks are hurting in more ways than one

Injuries forced the Ducks to play four rookie defensemen Sunday against Colorado and the outcome was inevitable. The explosive Avalanche capitalized on the Ducks’ defensive disarray, erasing a 3-1 deficit to win on an overtime power-play goal by NHL scoring leader Mikko Rantanen. The Ducks are 3-8-4 in their last 15 games. “Every time the trainer walks in the room you’re saying, ‘No, please not today, again,’ ” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said of the injury parade. “You can’t control it. The only thing you can control is what you do. When those things happen to you, you have to be the Rock of Gibraltar and say, ‘Hey, we can take that.’ It hurts, but somebody else is going to get an opportunity to fill that responsibility.” Carlyle’s job is safe for now because there’s no reason to change coaches when so many injuries have thrust inexperienced players into roles that are beyond their abilities. General manager Bob Murray is actively seeking trade partners to shake things up, but he’s got a lot of problems to solve. The Ducks have talent and don’t need a total rebuild — they need strong leadership, confidence, and speed on defense. If they don’t turn things around when injured players return, Carlyle and Murray will have to pay the price.