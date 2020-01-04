4 Images
Photos: Clippers lose to Memphis Grizzlies
Photos from the Clippers’ 140-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on Jan. 4, 2020.
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, left, and forward Ja Morant, right, battle for a rebound with Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ja Morant runs over Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell while driving to the basket during the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shouts in frustration after a missed scoring opportunity against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shows his frustration during a 140-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
