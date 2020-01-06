5 Images
Photos: Lakers defeat Detroit Pistons
The best photos from the Lakers’ 106-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center on Jan. 5, 2020.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis blocks the shot by Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Danny Green and Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya battle for a loose ball during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star LeBron James grimaces in pain during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Avery Bradley, top, fouls Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown as center JaVale McGee, right, tries to steal the ball during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James tries to break up a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
