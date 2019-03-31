Your L.A. sports bucket list should include a visit to the Arcadia Invitational

That’s why a visit to the Arcadia Invitational is like entering a time machine. Close your eyes. Listen to the roar of the crowd in the packed stands as the announcer promotes the latest national best effort. It takes you back to the days when adult high school fans were so pumped they were placing bets in the bleachers on whether Quincy Watts of Taft or Bryan Bridgewater of Washington Prep would win the 100 meters.