Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland:
THE TIMES’ TOP 25 SCORES
#1 Mater Dei 42, Mililani (Hawaii) 14
#3 Corona Centennial 58, Temecula Valley 15
#4 Long Beach Poly 42, Lakewood 6
#6 Mission Viejo 45, Alemany 8
#7 Chaminade 48, Loyola 10
#8 Edison 21, #23 San Clemente 16
Citrus Valley 43, #9 Norco 20
#11 Orange Lutheran 37, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14
#12 Gardena Serra 20, #24 Oaks Christian 14
#13 JSerra 34, #17 Rancho Cucamonga 18
#15 Bishop Amat 38, Leuzinger 14
#16 Warren 54, Culver City 20
#18 Yorba Linda 33, Simi Valley 14
#20 Ayala 20, Chino Hills 19
#21 Apple Valley 41, Silverado 0
#22 Oxnard Pacifica 49, Dos Pueblos 3
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
CITY SECTION
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Monroe 54, Verdugo Hills 0
North Hollywood 16, Arleta 0
Sun Valley Poly 30, Chavez 14
EASTERN LEAGUE
Garfield 76, South East 0
Los Angeles Roosevelt 44, Huntington Park 6
South Gate 21, Bell 10
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Canoga Park 23, Panorama 6
Granada Hills Kennedy 52, Van Nuys 8
San Fernando 19, Reseda 0
NONLEAGUE
Bernstein 42, View Park 0
Eagle Rock 37, Granada Hills 22
El Camino Real 32, Narbonne 22
Cleveland 34, Palisades 14
Dymally 56, Rivera 20
Gardena 20, Washington 12
Hollywood 37, West Adams 6
Lincoln 47, Mendez 0
Los Angeles Jordan 49, Angelou 20
Los Angeles University 49, Belmont 0
Los Angeles Wilson 30, Maywood CES 14
Manual Arts 38, Locke 6
Marquez 31, Legacy 29
Rancho Dominguez 20, Roybal 0
San Pedro 34, Dorsey 18
Sylmar 31, Crenshaw 20
Taft 50, Hawkins 14
Westchester 48, Jefferson 7
Enjoying this newsletter?
Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 58, Verbum Dei 0
CANYON LEAGUE
Camarillo 36, Agoura 0
Newbury Park 55, Royal 0
Thousand Oaks 28, Oak Park 14
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Buena 32, San Marcos 13
Oxnard Pacifica 49, Dos Pueblos 3
Rio Mesa 49, Channel Islands 0
Santa Barbara 29, Ventura 22
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Coachella Valley 52, Desert Hot Springs 0
Indio 47, Desert Mirage 0
Twentynine Palms 15, Cathedral City 12
Yucca Valley 60, Banning 0
FOOTHILL LEAGUE
Golden Valley 41, Castaic 0
Saugus 28, Valencia 21
West Ranch 45, Canyon Country Canyon 0
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Antelope Valley 40, Littlerock 0
Highland 69, Knight 15
Lancaster 30, Eastside 0
MANZANITA LEAGUE
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 54, Nuview Bridge 36
Temecula Prep 28, San Jacinto Valley Academy 6
MOORE LEAGUE
Compton 50, Cabrillo 20
Long Beach Poly 42, Lakewood 6
Millikan 63, Long Beach Wilson 14
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Orange 56, Saddleback 0
Santa Ana 35, St. Margaret’s 21
NONLEAGUE
Apple Valley 41, Silverado 0
Ayala 20, Chino Hills 19
Azusa 41, Glendale 7
Baldwin Park 36, Rosemead 6
Beaumont 28, San Jacinto 27
Bellflower 44, Santa Paula 13
Bishop Amat 38, Leuzinger 14
Bishop Diego 26, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6
Bonita 28, Los Osos 27
Brea Olinda 14, Fullerton 0
Brentwood 41, Carpinteria 0
Burbank Burroughs 34, Hueneme 21
Cathedral 45, La Salle 6
Cerritos Valley Christian 46, Artesia 5
Chaminade 48, Loyola 10
Chaparral 29, Great Oak 14
Chino 27, Don Lugo 3
Citrus Valley 43, Norco 20
Claremont 24, Alta Loma 7
Corona Centennial 58, Temecula Valley 15
Covina 41, Bell Gardens 0
Crean Lutheran 35, Laguna Beach 27
Dana Hills 38, Woodbridge 26
Diamond Bar 28, Hacienda Heights Wilson 7
Downey 44, St. Paul 23
Edison 21, San Clemente 16
El Modena 43, La Habra 6
El Toro 41, Capistrano Valley 38
Estancia 49, Westminster La Quinta 14
Etiwanda 18, Glendora 14
Garden Grove 20, Torrance 0
Gardena Serra 20, Oaks Christian 14
Hemet 38, Adelanto 12
Hoover 19, Temple City 14
Huntington Beach 59, Marina 7
JSerra 34, Rancho Cucamonga 18
Kaiser 35, Segerstrom 33
La Canada 45, Crescenta Valley 42
La Mirada 27, Sunny Hills 13
Laguna Hills 35, Portola 8
Liberty 35, Rubidoux 0
Loara 26, Anaheim 7
Los Amigos 28, Viewpoint 14
Mayfair 35, El Rancho 22
Mira Costa 34, West Torrance 0
Mission Viejo 45, Alemany 8
Montclair 40, Ontario 26
Moorpark 48, Nordhoff 10
Mountain View 32, Century 7
Murrieta Mesa 52, La Quinta 28
Murrieta Valley 49, King 20
Newport Harbor 27, Trabuco Hills 24
Nogales 50, Workman 0
Norte Vista 49, Linfield Christian 3
North Torrance 31. Paraclete 19
Norwalk 59, Glenn 6
Ontario Christian 42, Miller 0
Orange Lutheran 37, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14
Palm Desert 52, Tustin 27
Palm Springs 35, Redlands 7
Paloma Valley 40, Valley View 15
Pasadena 14, Colony 7
Patriot 24, Fontana 0
Peninsula 21, South Torrance 17
Perris 28, Jurupa Valley 21
Pioneer 14, Gabrielino 7
Ramona 42, Riverside Poly 0
Rancho Alamitos 54, Godinez 3
Rancho Mirage 37, Chaffey 34
Redondo 42, Paramount 13
Rialto 57, Pacific 0
Rio Hondo Prep 35, Pasadena Poly 6
San Bernardino 46, Colton 40
San Dimas 28, Schurr 19
Shadow Hills 7, Diamond Ranch 0
Sierra Canyon 49, Westlake 6
Sonora 48, Esperanza 19
South Pasadena 29, Alhambra 14
Sultana 40, Victor Valley 7
St. Francis 41, Muir 0
St. Genevieve 27, Burbank 21
Temescal Canyon 42, Lakeside 13
Upland 45, Aquinas 20
Village Christian 49, Pomona 0
Walnut 30, Ocean View 0
Warren 54, Culver City 20
Whittier Christian 33, Beverly Hills 0
Xavier Prep 48, Rancho Christian 40
Yorba Linda 33, Simi Valley 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Big Bear 22, Boron 20
Cajon 45, El Cajon Grossmont 0
Dominguez 38, Santee 0
Duarte 34, Contreras 12
Fillmore 30, Bakersfield South 6
Heritage Christian 43, Chatsworth 0
Mater Dei 42, Mililani (Hawaii) 14
Palos Verdes 43, Wilmington Banning 0
San Diego Maranatha Christian 70, Anza Hamilton 23
Santa Monica 29, Fairfax 0
Venice 43, Crespi 14
Villa Park 39, Chula Vista Eastlake 3
Yucaipa 21, San Diego University City 14
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chadwick 66, Avalon 54
Desert Chapel 72, California Lutheran 14
Lancaster Baptist 40, Santa Maria Valley Christian 37
INTERSECTIONAL
Chula Vista Victory Christian 51, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Grace Brethren 60, Fulton 28
Malibu 47, East Valley 0
New Designs University Park 52, Hillcrest Christian 14
Torres 40, Faith Baptist 8
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.