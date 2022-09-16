Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Hi, and welcome to Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland:

THE TIMES’ TOP 25 SCORES

#1 Mater Dei 42, Mililani (Hawaii) 14

#3 Corona Centennial 58, Temecula Valley 15

#4 Long Beach Poly 42, Lakewood 6

#6 Mission Viejo 45, Alemany 8

#7 Chaminade 48, Loyola 10

#8 Edison 21, #23 San Clemente 16

Citrus Valley 43, #9 Norco 20

#11 Orange Lutheran 37, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14

#12 Gardena Serra 20, #24 Oaks Christian 14

#13 JSerra 34, #17 Rancho Cucamonga 18

#15 Bishop Amat 38, Leuzinger 14

#16 Warren 54, Culver City 20

#18 Yorba Linda 33, Simi Valley 14

#20 Ayala 20, Chino Hills 19

#21 Apple Valley 41, Silverado 0

#22 Oxnard Pacifica 49, Dos Pueblos 3

Advertisement

CITY SECTION

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Monroe 54, Verdugo Hills 0

North Hollywood 16, Arleta 0

Sun Valley Poly 30, Chavez 14

EASTERN LEAGUE

Garfield 76, South East 0

Los Angeles Roosevelt 44, Huntington Park 6

South Gate 21, Bell 10

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Canoga Park 23, Panorama 6

Granada Hills Kennedy 52, Van Nuys 8

San Fernando 19, Reseda 0

NONLEAGUE

Bernstein 42, View Park 0

Eagle Rock 37, Granada Hills 22

El Camino Real 32, Narbonne 22

Cleveland 34, Palisades 14

Dymally 56, Rivera 20

Gardena 20, Washington 12

Hollywood 37, West Adams 6

Lincoln 47, Mendez 0

Los Angeles Jordan 49, Angelou 20

Los Angeles University 49, Belmont 0

Los Angeles Wilson 30, Maywood CES 14

Manual Arts 38, Locke 6

Marquez 31, Legacy 29

Rancho Dominguez 20, Roybal 0

San Pedro 34, Dorsey 18

Sylmar 31, Crenshaw 20

Taft 50, Hawkins 14

Westchester 48, Jefferson 7

Enjoying this newsletter?

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 58, Verbum Dei 0

CANYON LEAGUE

Camarillo 36, Agoura 0

Newbury Park 55, Royal 0

Thousand Oaks 28, Oak Park 14

CHANNEL LEAGUE

Buena 32, San Marcos 13

Oxnard Pacifica 49, Dos Pueblos 3

Rio Mesa 49, Channel Islands 0

Santa Barbara 29, Ventura 22

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Coachella Valley 52, Desert Hot Springs 0

Indio 47, Desert Mirage 0

Twentynine Palms 15, Cathedral City 12

Yucca Valley 60, Banning 0

FOOTHILL LEAGUE

Golden Valley 41, Castaic 0

Saugus 28, Valencia 21

West Ranch 45, Canyon Country Canyon 0

GOLDEN LEAGUE

Antelope Valley 40, Littlerock 0

Highland 69, Knight 15

Lancaster 30, Eastside 0

MANZANITA LEAGUE

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 54, Nuview Bridge 36

Temecula Prep 28, San Jacinto Valley Academy 6

MOORE LEAGUE

Compton 50, Cabrillo 20

Long Beach Poly 42, Lakewood 6

Millikan 63, Long Beach Wilson 14

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Orange 56, Saddleback 0

Santa Ana 35, St. Margaret’s 21

NONLEAGUE

Apple Valley 41, Silverado 0

Ayala 20, Chino Hills 19

Azusa 41, Glendale 7

Baldwin Park 36, Rosemead 6

Beaumont 28, San Jacinto 27

Bellflower 44, Santa Paula 13

Bishop Amat 38, Leuzinger 14

Bishop Diego 26, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6

Bonita 28, Los Osos 27

Brea Olinda 14, Fullerton 0

Brentwood 41, Carpinteria 0

Burbank Burroughs 34, Hueneme 21

Cathedral 45, La Salle 6

Cerritos Valley Christian 46, Artesia 5

Chaminade 48, Loyola 10

Chaparral 29, Great Oak 14

Chino 27, Don Lugo 3

Citrus Valley 43, Norco 20

Claremont 24, Alta Loma 7

Corona Centennial 58, Temecula Valley 15

Covina 41, Bell Gardens 0

Crean Lutheran 35, Laguna Beach 27

Dana Hills 38, Woodbridge 26

Diamond Bar 28, Hacienda Heights Wilson 7

Downey 44, St. Paul 23

Edison 21, San Clemente 16

El Modena 43, La Habra 6

El Toro 41, Capistrano Valley 38

Estancia 49, Westminster La Quinta 14

Etiwanda 18, Glendora 14

Garden Grove 20, Torrance 0

Gardena Serra 20, Oaks Christian 14

Hemet 38, Adelanto 12

Hoover 19, Temple City 14

Huntington Beach 59, Marina 7

JSerra 34, Rancho Cucamonga 18

Kaiser 35, Segerstrom 33

La Canada 45, Crescenta Valley 42

La Mirada 27, Sunny Hills 13

Laguna Hills 35, Portola 8

Liberty 35, Rubidoux 0

Loara 26, Anaheim 7

Los Amigos 28, Viewpoint 14

Mayfair 35, El Rancho 22

Mira Costa 34, West Torrance 0

Mission Viejo 45, Alemany 8

Montclair 40, Ontario 26

Moorpark 48, Nordhoff 10

Mountain View 32, Century 7

Murrieta Mesa 52, La Quinta 28

Murrieta Valley 49, King 20

Newport Harbor 27, Trabuco Hills 24

Nogales 50, Workman 0

Norte Vista 49, Linfield Christian 3

North Torrance 31. Paraclete 19

Norwalk 59, Glenn 6

Ontario Christian 42, Miller 0

Orange Lutheran 37, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14

Palm Desert 52, Tustin 27

Palm Springs 35, Redlands 7

Paloma Valley 40, Valley View 15

Pasadena 14, Colony 7

Patriot 24, Fontana 0

Peninsula 21, South Torrance 17

Perris 28, Jurupa Valley 21

Pioneer 14, Gabrielino 7

Ramona 42, Riverside Poly 0

Rancho Alamitos 54, Godinez 3

Rancho Mirage 37, Chaffey 34

Redondo 42, Paramount 13

Rialto 57, Pacific 0

Rio Hondo Prep 35, Pasadena Poly 6

San Bernardino 46, Colton 40

San Dimas 28, Schurr 19

Shadow Hills 7, Diamond Ranch 0

Sierra Canyon 49, Westlake 6

Sonora 48, Esperanza 19

South Pasadena 29, Alhambra 14

Sultana 40, Victor Valley 7

St. Francis 41, Muir 0

St. Genevieve 27, Burbank 21

Temescal Canyon 42, Lakeside 13

Upland 45, Aquinas 20

Village Christian 49, Pomona 0

Walnut 30, Ocean View 0

Warren 54, Culver City 20

Whittier Christian 33, Beverly Hills 0

Xavier Prep 48, Rancho Christian 40

Yorba Linda 33, Simi Valley 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Big Bear 22, Boron 20

Cajon 45, El Cajon Grossmont 0

Dominguez 38, Santee 0

Duarte 34, Contreras 12

Fillmore 30, Bakersfield South 6

Heritage Christian 43, Chatsworth 0

Mater Dei 42, Mililani (Hawaii) 14

Palos Verdes 43, Wilmington Banning 0

San Diego Maranatha Christian 70, Anza Hamilton 23

Santa Monica 29, Fairfax 0

Venice 43, Crespi 14

Villa Park 39, Chula Vista Eastlake 3

Yucaipa 21, San Diego University City 14

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Chadwick 66, Avalon 54

Desert Chapel 72, California Lutheran 14

Lancaster Baptist 40, Santa Maria Valley Christian 37

INTERSECTIONAL

Chula Vista Victory Christian 51, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

Grace Brethren 60, Fulton 28

Malibu 47, East Valley 0

New Designs University Park 52, Hillcrest Christian 14

Torres 40, Faith Baptist 8

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement