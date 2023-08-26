Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:

CITY SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Arleta 15, Chatsworth 12

Bernstein 37, Reseda 36

North Hollywood 56, Canoga Park 15

San Fernando 14, Chavez 0

Fairfax 25, Sylmar 20

Legacy 42, Fremont 6

Gardena 18, Crenshaw 13

Lincoln 60, Granada Hills Kennedy 22

Cleveland 38, Grant 15

Hawkins 42, Rivera 22

Taft 28, Los Angeles 0

Los Angeles Hamilton 38, Manual Arts 12

Los Angeles Marshall 20, Monroe 15

Palisades 42, Los Angeles Roosevelt 14

Marquez 21, South East 12

Panorama 34, Sun Valley Poly 13

Santee 41, Roybal 6

San Pedro 45, South Gate 14

Verdugo Hills 55, Van Nuys 7

Westchester 16, Huntington Park 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Hesperia 27, Adelanto 0

Irvine 42, Anaheim Canyon 14

Golden Valley 32, Antelope Valley 6

Chaparral 28, Apple Valley 24

JSerra 45, Aquinas 13

San Marino 26, Arroyo 6

Etiwanda 28, Ayala 20

Beverly Hills 27, Vasquez 14

Corona 48, Big Bear 41

Bonita 34, Ontario Christian 31

Brea Olinda 48, California 21

Buena Park 70, Savanna 0

Santa Fe 52, Burbank 28

Burbank Burroughs 41, Fillmore 14

Millikan 48, Cathedral 34

Century 32, Saddleback 2

Chino Hills 21, Charter Oak 17

Compton 57, Compton Centennial 6

Corona del Mar 41, Cypress 24

Covina 40, South Hills 14

Culver City 72, San Jacinto 63

Los Osos 55, Don Lugo 36

Edison 17, Leuzinger 0

Colony 21, El Modena 17

Santa Monica 36, El Segundo 20

Downey 35, El Toro 10

Tustin 36, Foothill 35

Marina 13, Fountain Valley 7

Gahr 21, Cerritos Valley Christian 20

Gardena Serra 27, Warren 0

Pomona 49, Garey 7

Westminster La Quinta 23, Godinez 0

Diamond Ranch 56, Grace Brethren 13

Hart 41, Oxnard 14

Oak Hills 28, Highland 7

Hemet 38, Indio 13

Desert Hot Springs 34, Jurupa Valley 8

Sunny Hills 50, Katella 0

Artesia 41, Keppel 0

Simi Valley 55, Knight 0

La Quinta 56, Heritage 14

Los Alamitos 25, La Serna 6

Laguna Beach 24, Dana Hills 10

Tahquitz 35, Lakeside 12

Lakewood 14, San Dimas 7

Barstow 28, Lancaster 0

Bloomington 42, Littlerock 8

Estancia 50, Loara 7

Long Beach Jordan 7, Peninsula 6

Redondo 35, Long Beach Wilson 0

Damien 35, Loyola 14

Placentia Valencia 63, Magnolia 0

Crean Lutheran 43, Mary Star 0

Mayfair 41, Bellflower 16

St. Francis 34, Mira Costa 21

Mission Viejo 38, Citrus Valley 14

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 12, Montebello 0

Mountain View 28, Bassett 21

Muir 22, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 15

Murrieta Valley 35, Great Oak 14

Upland 37, Norco 0

North Torrance 28, St. Genevieve 7

La Canada 50, Norwalk 43

Calabasas 54, Oak Park 28

Sierra Vista 49, Ontario 6

Cajon 42, Orange Vista 28

Perris 48, Miller 37

Pioneer 14, Costa Mesa 13

Portola 35, Irvine University 34

Redlands 21, Hillcrest 20

Rialto 69, Victor Valley 0

Rio Mesa 48, Camarillo 35

Beaumont 52, Riverside North 7

Arlington 13, Riverside Poly 7

Riverside Prep 30, Pacific 12

San Gabriel 29, Rosemead 0

Montclair 42, Rowland 6

Laguna Hills 23, Santa Ana 12

Corona Centennial 34, Santa Margarita 21

Santa Paula 44, Channel Islands 6

Segerstrom 49, Santa Ana Valley 7

Serrano 12, Patriot 10

Rancho Cucamonga 34, Servite 31

Sierra Canyon 30, Oaks Christian 14

St. Anthony 62, West Torrance 29

Oxnard Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 13

St. Monica 34, Hawthorne 20

Bishop Amat 29, St. Paul 28

Liberty 35, Sultana 22

Salesian 14, Summit 13

Temecula Valley 17, Elsinore 7

Temple City 50, Gabrielino 6

Troy 43, Claremont 0

Canyon Springs 38, Twentynine Palms 0

Thousand Oaks 17 Ventura 0

Viewpoint 32, Eastside 27

Vista del Lago 34, Valley View 0

Esperanza 25, Walnut 0

West Ranch 61, Pasadena 0

Western Christian 34, Whittier Christian 16

Agoura 21, Westlake 20

Woodbridge 35, Cerritos 23

Xavier Prep 27, La Salle 6

INTERSECTIONAL

San Diego Lincoln 58, Alemany 6

Arroyo Valley 45, San Diego O’Farrell 0

Firebaugh 38, Bakersfield Del Oro 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 41, Birmingham 0

Sonora at La Habra 14, Calexico Vincent Memorial 7

Capistrano Valley 28, Chula Vista Eastlake 9

Coachella Valley 41, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 21

La Puente 40, Contreras 15

Crescenta Valley 55, Eagle Rock 19

Garfield 41, Crespi 0

Dominguez 43, Locke 0

Inglewood 44, Dorsey 6

Duarte 37, View Park 34

Dymally 47, Buena 41

El Centro Southwest 24, Banning 14

Fallbrook 31, Linfield Christian 17

Glenn 46, Rancho Dominguez 0

South Torrance def. Jefferson — Forfeit

Brentwood 48, King/Drew 8

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 60, Long Beach Poly 15

Los Angeles University at Lynwood, 7:30 p.m.

Lutheran 35, Concord De La Salle 14

Glendale 19, Mendez 9

Las Vegas (Nev.) Sierra Vista 34, Northview 26

Palos Verdes 50, Peoria (Ariz.) Sunrise Mountain 8

Chaminade 40, San Diego Cathedral 30

Bakersfield Independence 8, Sotomayor 0

Harvard-Westlake 13, Venice 7

Angelou 38, Verbum Dei 14

Village Christian 45, Granada Hills 8

8 MAN

CITY SECTION

NONLEAGUE

New Designs University Park 14, East Valley 6

Fulton 34, USC Hybrid 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Windward 55, Rolling Hills Prep 0

Santa Clarita Christian 40, Santa Clara 26

INTERSECTIONAL

Cornerstone Christian 74, Sherman Oaks CES 6

CSDR 28, El Cajon Foothills Christian 26

Mammoth Lakes Mammoth 36, Hesperia Christian 35

Southlands Christian 48, Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep 16

Lancaster Desert Christian 41, Trona 6

Fresno Christian 50, United Christian 14

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

