Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:
CITY SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Arleta 15, Chatsworth 12
Bernstein 37, Reseda 36
North Hollywood 56, Canoga Park 15
San Fernando 14, Chavez 0
Fairfax 25, Sylmar 20
Legacy 42, Fremont 6
Gardena 18, Crenshaw 13
Lincoln 60, Granada Hills Kennedy 22
Cleveland 38, Grant 15
Hawkins 42, Rivera 22
Taft 28, Los Angeles 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 38, Manual Arts 12
Los Angeles Marshall 20, Monroe 15
Palisades 42, Los Angeles Roosevelt 14
Marquez 21, South East 12
Panorama 34, Sun Valley Poly 13
Santee 41, Roybal 6
San Pedro 45, South Gate 14
Verdugo Hills 55, Van Nuys 7
Westchester 16, Huntington Park 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Hesperia 27, Adelanto 0
Irvine 42, Anaheim Canyon 14
Golden Valley 32, Antelope Valley 6
Chaparral 28, Apple Valley 24
JSerra 45, Aquinas 13
San Marino 26, Arroyo 6
Etiwanda 28, Ayala 20
Beverly Hills 27, Vasquez 14
Corona 48, Big Bear 41
Bonita 34, Ontario Christian 31
Brea Olinda 48, California 21
Buena Park 70, Savanna 0
Santa Fe 52, Burbank 28
Burbank Burroughs 41, Fillmore 14
Millikan 48, Cathedral 34
Century 32, Saddleback 2
Chino Hills 21, Charter Oak 17
Compton 57, Compton Centennial 6
Corona del Mar 41, Cypress 24
Covina 40, South Hills 14
Culver City 72, San Jacinto 63
Los Osos 55, Don Lugo 36
Edison 17, Leuzinger 0
Colony 21, El Modena 17
Santa Monica 36, El Segundo 20
Downey 35, El Toro 10
Tustin 36, Foothill 35
Marina 13, Fountain Valley 7
Gahr 21, Cerritos Valley Christian 20
Gardena Serra 27, Warren 0
Pomona 49, Garey 7
Westminster La Quinta 23, Godinez 0
Diamond Ranch 56, Grace Brethren 13
Hart 41, Oxnard 14
Oak Hills 28, Highland 7
Hemet 38, Indio 13
Desert Hot Springs 34, Jurupa Valley 8
Sunny Hills 50, Katella 0
Artesia 41, Keppel 0
Simi Valley 55, Knight 0
La Quinta 56, Heritage 14
Los Alamitos 25, La Serna 6
Laguna Beach 24, Dana Hills 10
Tahquitz 35, Lakeside 12
Lakewood 14, San Dimas 7
Barstow 28, Lancaster 0
Bloomington 42, Littlerock 8
Estancia 50, Loara 7
Long Beach Jordan 7, Peninsula 6
Redondo 35, Long Beach Wilson 0
Damien 35, Loyola 14
Placentia Valencia 63, Magnolia 0
Crean Lutheran 43, Mary Star 0
Mayfair 41, Bellflower 16
St. Francis 34, Mira Costa 21
Mission Viejo 38, Citrus Valley 14
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 12, Montebello 0
Mountain View 28, Bassett 21
Muir 22, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 15
Murrieta Valley 35, Great Oak 14
Upland 37, Norco 0
North Torrance 28, St. Genevieve 7
La Canada 50, Norwalk 43
Calabasas 54, Oak Park 28
Sierra Vista 49, Ontario 6
Cajon 42, Orange Vista 28
Perris 48, Miller 37
Pioneer 14, Costa Mesa 13
Portola 35, Irvine University 34
Redlands 21, Hillcrest 20
Rialto 69, Victor Valley 0
Rio Mesa 48, Camarillo 35
Beaumont 52, Riverside North 7
Arlington 13, Riverside Poly 7
Riverside Prep 30, Pacific 12
San Gabriel 29, Rosemead 0
Montclair 42, Rowland 6
Laguna Hills 23, Santa Ana 12
Corona Centennial 34, Santa Margarita 21
Santa Paula 44, Channel Islands 6
Segerstrom 49, Santa Ana Valley 7
Serrano 12, Patriot 10
Rancho Cucamonga 34, Servite 31
Sierra Canyon 30, Oaks Christian 14
St. Anthony 62, West Torrance 29
Oxnard Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 13
St. Monica 34, Hawthorne 20
Bishop Amat 29, St. Paul 28
Liberty 35, Sultana 22
Salesian 14, Summit 13
Temecula Valley 17, Elsinore 7
Temple City 50, Gabrielino 6
Troy 43, Claremont 0
Canyon Springs 38, Twentynine Palms 0
Thousand Oaks 17 Ventura 0
Viewpoint 32, Eastside 27
Vista del Lago 34, Valley View 0
Esperanza 25, Walnut 0
West Ranch 61, Pasadena 0
Western Christian 34, Whittier Christian 16
Agoura 21, Westlake 20
Woodbridge 35, Cerritos 23
Xavier Prep 27, La Salle 6
INTERSECTIONAL
San Diego Lincoln 58, Alemany 6
Arroyo Valley 45, San Diego O’Farrell 0
Firebaugh 38, Bakersfield Del Oro 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 41, Birmingham 0
Sonora at La Habra 14, Calexico Vincent Memorial 7
Capistrano Valley 28, Chula Vista Eastlake 9
Coachella Valley 41, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 21
La Puente 40, Contreras 15
Crescenta Valley 55, Eagle Rock 19
Garfield 41, Crespi 0
Dominguez 43, Locke 0
Inglewood 44, Dorsey 6
Duarte 37, View Park 34
Dymally 47, Buena 41
El Centro Southwest 24, Banning 14
Fallbrook 31, Linfield Christian 17
Glenn 46, Rancho Dominguez 0
South Torrance def. Jefferson — Forfeit
Brentwood 48, King/Drew 8
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 60, Long Beach Poly 15
Los Angeles University at Lynwood, 7:30 p.m.
Lutheran 35, Concord De La Salle 14
Glendale 19, Mendez 9
Las Vegas (Nev.) Sierra Vista 34, Northview 26
Palos Verdes 50, Peoria (Ariz.) Sunrise Mountain 8
Chaminade 40, San Diego Cathedral 30
Bakersfield Independence 8, Sotomayor 0
Harvard-Westlake 13, Venice 7
Angelou 38, Verbum Dei 14
Village Christian 45, Granada Hills 8
8 MAN
CITY SECTION
NONLEAGUE
New Designs University Park 14, East Valley 6
Fulton 34, USC Hybrid 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Windward 55, Rolling Hills Prep 0
Santa Clarita Christian 40, Santa Clara 26
INTERSECTIONAL
Cornerstone Christian 74, Sherman Oaks CES 6
CSDR 28, El Cajon Foothills Christian 26
Mammoth Lakes Mammoth 36, Hesperia Christian 35
Southlands Christian 48, Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep 16
Lancaster Desert Christian 41, Trona 6
Fresno Christian 50, United Christian 14
