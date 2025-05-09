Prep talk: San Pedro softball team is Marine League champion
For the first time since 2021, San Pedro has toppled defending City Section champion Carson to become the Marine League softball champion.
The Pirates own two wins over Carson and clinched the league title on Thursday with a 10-0 victory over Gardena.
Brianna Rodela leads the team with 30 hits. Sophomore pitcher Caroline Baker is 11-0.
West Valley League champion Granada Hills remains the favorite with a 22-3 record. …
Former Mission Viejo quarterback Kale Murphy transferred to Servite in January and is the likely starter this fall.
