Prep talk: San Pedro softball team is Marine League champion

For the first time since 2021, San Pedro has toppled defending City Section champion Carson to become the Marine League softball champion.

The Pirates own two wins over Carson and clinched the league title on Thursday with a 10-0 victory over Gardena.

Brianna Rodela leads the team with 30 hits. Sophomore pitcher Caroline Baker is 11-0.

West Valley League champion Granada Hills remains the favorite with a 22-3 record. …

Tight end Luke Sorensen and his new Servite quarterback, Kale Murphy, who was at Mission Viejo last season as a sophomore. pic.twitter.com/BTkkvqd2P7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 8, 2025

Former Mission Viejo quarterback Kale Murphy transferred to Servite in January and is the likely starter this fall.

The word is that Orange Lutheran is getting top incoming freshman quarterback Ezrah Brown, younger brother of former Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown, now at Stanford. It will be a three-way competition for starting QB this summer. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 8, 2025

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.