Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores.

CITY SECTION

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Grant 48, Monroe 21

Chavez 34, North Hollywood 33

Sun Valley Poly 35, Verdugo Hills 3

EASTERN LEAGUE

Bell 24, South East 14

Garfield 54, Huntington Park 0

Legacy 22, South Gate 14

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Granada Hills Kennedy 17, San Fernando 14

Panorama 42, Van Nuys 19

NONLEAGUE

Angelou 35, Santee 27

Crenshaw 42, Marquez 21

Los Angeles Jordan 32, Fremont 20

Los Angeles Wilson 37, Hollywood 12

Los Angeles University 55, Maywood CES 0

San Pedro 34, Dymally 28

Washington 26, Sotomayor 0

Belmont 23, West Adams 16

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Bishop Montgomery 29, Bosco Tech 14

St. Monica 35, Mary Star 0

CANYON LEAGUE

Moorpark 46, Oak Park 6

Camarillo 39, Royal 7

Newbury Park 54, Thousand Oaks 42

CHANNEL LEAGUE

Oxnard Pacifica 68, Dos Pueblos 7

Rio Mesa 56, Channel Islands 0

Santa Barbara 28, Ventura 10

COTTONWOOD LEAGUE

Maranatha 42, Anza Hamilton 6

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Coachella Valley 47, Desert Hot Springs 21

Indio 28, Desert Mirage 0

Cathedral City 15, Twentynine Palms 0

Yucca Valley 57, Banning 0

FOOTHILL LEAGUE

Valencia 48, Castaic 14

Hart 42, Golden Valley 9

GOLDEN LEAGUE

Highland 50, Littlerock 0

Palmdale 45, Knight 21

Quartz Hill 20, Lancaster 7

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Nuview Bridge 70, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 64

Silver Valley 15, Webb 14

MOORE LEAGUE

Lakewood 55, Cabrillo 7

Long Beach Wilson 42, Compton 13

Millikan 53, Long Beach Jordan 25

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Santa Ana 40, Estancia 6

St. Margaret’s 28, Orange 22

NONLEAGUE

Dana Hills 47, Anaheim Canyon 14

El Segundo 31, Arroyo 22

Citrus Valley 35, Ayala 24

Diamond Bar 54, Baldwin Park 27

Victor Valley 22, Big Bear 14

Bloomington 56, Indian Springs 8

Calabasas 33, Oxnard 21

Capistrano Valley 23, Barstow 12

Godinez 41, Century 6

Westminster 27, Cerritos 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 38, Colony 31

Corona del Mar 17, Trabuco Hills 15

Covina 50, Sierra Vista 0

Crean Lutheran 44, Gahr 7

Crescenta Valley 35, Hoover 7

Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, El Monte 14

Etiwanda 48, Cajon 26

Fillmore 38, Don Lugo 35

Firebaugh 40, Beverly Hills 0

Chino Hills 28, Foothill 16

El Toro 35, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Garden Grove Santiago 39, Gabrielino 6

Diamond Ranch 24, Glendora 23 (OT)

Arrowhead Christian 34, Grace Brethren 28

Granite Hills 54, Grand Terrace 26

Laguna Hills 42, Irvine University 14

San Jacinto 45, Jurupa Hills 27

King 38, Riverside North 14

La Puente 36, Duarte 32

Vista del Lago 35, La Quinta 0

Damien 35, La Serna 21

Laguna Beach 76, Lakeside 12

Beckman 49, Loara 6

Los Altos 41, California 21

Artesia 35, Los Amigos 15

Buena Park 56, Magnolia 0

Monrovia 42, San Dimas 29

Montclair 20, Walnut 14

Murrieta Valley 39, San Clemente 38

Norte Vista 33, Muir 20

Northview 35, Harvard-Westlake 10

Oaks Christian 31, Loyola 14

Orange Vista 48, Paloma Valley 28

Rancho Cucamonga 34, Vista Murrieta 24

Redlands 8, Riverside Poly 5

Nogales 26, Rowland 20

Santa Fe 49, Rosemead 8

Servite 34, St. Paul 13

Rancho Verde 40, Silverado 0

St. Genevieve 19, Campbell Hall 13.

San Gabriel 42, Temple City 28

Rio Hondo Prep 29, Torrance 9

Santa Paula 44, Trinity Classical Academy 14

Troy 39, Segerstrom 25

Valley View 69, Ontario 0

Villa Park 28, Mira Costa 13

West Covina 28, El Rancho 27

Redondo 43, West Torrance 20

Western 35, Garden Grove 0

Portola 20, Woodbridge 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Cibolo (Texas) Steele 49, Birmingham 7

Ganesha 35, California City 0

Colton 25, Rosamond 20

Culver City 35, Dorsey 7

Pomona 59, Eagle Rock 47

Edison 21, Santa Clara Wilcox 7

Wilmington Banning 42, Hueneme 14

San Diego Lincoln 56, Inglewood 6

Mater Dei 20, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 7

Los Angeles 46, Morningside 0

Dominguez 36, Narbonne 33

Brentwood 43, Palisades 24

Paramount 27, Venice 17

Corona Centennial 42, Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 35

Bishop Union 14, Rim of the World 7

Sierra Canyon 63, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro 6

St. Anthony 64, Edwards AFB Desert 0

Stockton St. Mary’s 41, Bishop Amat 31

Temescal Canyon 21, Vista 0

Vista Tri-City Christian 67, Desert Chapel 0

8 MAN

CITY SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Fulton 50, Animo Robinson 28

New Designs University Park def. Vista Meridian - Forfeit

USC Hybrid 46, Sherman Oaks CES 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Malibu 41, Calvary Baptist 6

Cornerstone Christian 55, PAL Academy 0

Hesperia Christian 48, Sage Hill 26

Santa Clara 76, Hillcrest Christian 30

INTERSECTIONAL

California Lutheran 44, San Diego Jewish Academy 36

Chadwick 42, Oceanside Coastal Academy 14

Southlands Christian 44, East Valley 8

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

