Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores.
CITY SECTION
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Grant 48, Monroe 21
Chavez 34, North Hollywood 33
Sun Valley Poly 35, Verdugo Hills 3
EASTERN LEAGUE
Bell 24, South East 14
Garfield 54, Huntington Park 0
Legacy 22, South Gate 14
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Granada Hills Kennedy 17, San Fernando 14
Panorama 42, Van Nuys 19
NONLEAGUE
Angelou 35, Santee 27
Crenshaw 42, Marquez 21
Los Angeles Jordan 32, Fremont 20
Los Angeles Wilson 37, Hollywood 12
Los Angeles University 55, Maywood CES 0
San Pedro 34, Dymally 28
Washington 26, Sotomayor 0
Belmont 23, West Adams 16
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Bishop Montgomery 29, Bosco Tech 14
St. Monica 35, Mary Star 0
CANYON LEAGUE
Moorpark 46, Oak Park 6
Camarillo 39, Royal 7
Newbury Park 54, Thousand Oaks 42
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Oxnard Pacifica 68, Dos Pueblos 7
Rio Mesa 56, Channel Islands 0
Santa Barbara 28, Ventura 10
COTTONWOOD LEAGUE
Maranatha 42, Anza Hamilton 6
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Coachella Valley 47, Desert Hot Springs 21
Indio 28, Desert Mirage 0
Cathedral City 15, Twentynine Palms 0
Yucca Valley 57, Banning 0
FOOTHILL LEAGUE
Valencia 48, Castaic 14
Hart 42, Golden Valley 9
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Highland 50, Littlerock 0
Palmdale 45, Knight 21
Quartz Hill 20, Lancaster 7
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Nuview Bridge 70, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 64
Silver Valley 15, Webb 14
MOORE LEAGUE
Lakewood 55, Cabrillo 7
Long Beach Wilson 42, Compton 13
Millikan 53, Long Beach Jordan 25
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Santa Ana 40, Estancia 6
St. Margaret’s 28, Orange 22
NONLEAGUE
Dana Hills 47, Anaheim Canyon 14
El Segundo 31, Arroyo 22
Citrus Valley 35, Ayala 24
Diamond Bar 54, Baldwin Park 27
Victor Valley 22, Big Bear 14
Bloomington 56, Indian Springs 8
Calabasas 33, Oxnard 21
Capistrano Valley 23, Barstow 12
Godinez 41, Century 6
Westminster 27, Cerritos 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 38, Colony 31
Corona del Mar 17, Trabuco Hills 15
Covina 50, Sierra Vista 0
Crean Lutheran 44, Gahr 7
Crescenta Valley 35, Hoover 7
Hacienda Heights Wilson 49, El Monte 14
Etiwanda 48, Cajon 26
Fillmore 38, Don Lugo 35
Firebaugh 40, Beverly Hills 0
Chino Hills 28, Foothill 16
Enjoying this newsletter?
Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.
El Toro 35, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Garden Grove Santiago 39, Gabrielino 6
Diamond Ranch 24, Glendora 23 (OT)
Arrowhead Christian 34, Grace Brethren 28
Granite Hills 54, Grand Terrace 26
Laguna Hills 42, Irvine University 14
San Jacinto 45, Jurupa Hills 27
King 38, Riverside North 14
La Puente 36, Duarte 32
Vista del Lago 35, La Quinta 0
Damien 35, La Serna 21
Laguna Beach 76, Lakeside 12
Beckman 49, Loara 6
Los Altos 41, California 21
Artesia 35, Los Amigos 15
Buena Park 56, Magnolia 0
Monrovia 42, San Dimas 29
Montclair 20, Walnut 14
Murrieta Valley 39, San Clemente 38
Norte Vista 33, Muir 20
Northview 35, Harvard-Westlake 10
Oaks Christian 31, Loyola 14
Orange Vista 48, Paloma Valley 28
Rancho Cucamonga 34, Vista Murrieta 24
Redlands 8, Riverside Poly 5
Nogales 26, Rowland 20
Santa Fe 49, Rosemead 8
Servite 34, St. Paul 13
Rancho Verde 40, Silverado 0
St. Genevieve 19, Campbell Hall 13.
San Gabriel 42, Temple City 28
Rio Hondo Prep 29, Torrance 9
Santa Paula 44, Trinity Classical Academy 14
Troy 39, Segerstrom 25
Valley View 69, Ontario 0
Villa Park 28, Mira Costa 13
West Covina 28, El Rancho 27
Redondo 43, West Torrance 20
Western 35, Garden Grove 0
Portola 20, Woodbridge 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Cibolo (Texas) Steele 49, Birmingham 7
Ganesha 35, California City 0
Colton 25, Rosamond 20
Culver City 35, Dorsey 7
Pomona 59, Eagle Rock 47
Edison 21, Santa Clara Wilcox 7
Wilmington Banning 42, Hueneme 14
San Diego Lincoln 56, Inglewood 6
Mater Dei 20, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 7
Los Angeles 46, Morningside 0
Dominguez 36, Narbonne 33
Brentwood 43, Palisades 24
Paramount 27, Venice 17
Corona Centennial 42, Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 35
Bishop Union 14, Rim of the World 7
Sierra Canyon 63, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro 6
St. Anthony 64, Edwards AFB Desert 0
Stockton St. Mary’s 41, Bishop Amat 31
Temescal Canyon 21, Vista 0
Vista Tri-City Christian 67, Desert Chapel 0
8 MAN
CITY SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Fulton 50, Animo Robinson 28
New Designs University Park def. Vista Meridian - Forfeit
USC Hybrid 46, Sherman Oaks CES 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Malibu 41, Calvary Baptist 6
Cornerstone Christian 55, PAL Academy 0
Hesperia Christian 48, Sage Hill 26
Santa Clara 76, Hillcrest Christian 30
INTERSECTIONAL
California Lutheran 44, San Diego Jewish Academy 36
Chadwick 42, Oceanside Coastal Academy 14
Southlands Christian 44, East Valley 8
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.