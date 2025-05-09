Advertisement
High School Sports

Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseballs and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Friday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Bravo 4, Eagle Rock 2

Canoga Park 14, Northridge Academy 3

Carson 7, Bell 6

Cleveland 9, Sylmar 5

Collins Family 20, Central City Value 6

Downtown Magnets 22, Animo Bunche 8

Franklin 8, Marshall 4

Garfield 3, Kennedy 1

Granada Hills 6, Taft 1

LA Leadership Academy d. Animo De La Hoya, forfeit

Palisades 12, Fairfax 1

Poly 7, San Fernando 3

Reseda 12, Fulton 2

Santee 24, West Adams 7

SOCES d. East Valley, forfeit

University 3, LACES 2

Van Nuys 2, Monroe 0

Vaughn 6, Grant 3

Wilson 13, Lincoln 0

WISH Academy 18, Middle College 13

SOFTBALL

City Section

Animo Watts 29, AHSA 13

Bravo 7, Marshall 0

Chavez 14, Poly 4

Diego Rivera 6, Santee 2

Discovery 15, Locke 4

Eagle Rock 11, Wilson 1

El Camino Real 9, Cleveland 2

Garfield 9, South East 5

Granada Hills 8, Taft 2

Harbor Teacher 15, Fremont 5

Kennedy 11, San Fernando 8

LA Leadership Academy 16, Alliance Bloomfield 11

Lincoln 4, Franklin 3

Marquez 20, Maywood CES 0

Maywood Academy 28, Elizabeth 2

Monroe 20, Canoga Park 12

Narbonne 20, Jefferson 7

Northridge Academy 22, East Valley 1

Sotomayor 20, Torres 14

South Gate 15, Huntington Park 5

Sun Valley Magnet 17, Bert Corona 1

Sylmar 18, Van Nuys 2

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement