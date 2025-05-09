Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores
- Share via
-
Friday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Bravo 4, Eagle Rock 2
Canoga Park 14, Northridge Academy 3
Carson 7, Bell 6
Cleveland 9, Sylmar 5
Collins Family 20, Central City Value 6
Downtown Magnets 22, Animo Bunche 8
Franklin 8, Marshall 4
Garfield 3, Kennedy 1
Granada Hills 6, Taft 1
LA Leadership Academy d. Animo De La Hoya, forfeit
Palisades 12, Fairfax 1
Poly 7, San Fernando 3
Reseda 12, Fulton 2
Santee 24, West Adams 7
SOCES d. East Valley, forfeit
University 3, LACES 2
Van Nuys 2, Monroe 0
Vaughn 6, Grant 3
Wilson 13, Lincoln 0
WISH Academy 18, Middle College 13
SOFTBALL
City Section
Animo Watts 29, AHSA 13
Bravo 7, Marshall 0
Chavez 14, Poly 4
Diego Rivera 6, Santee 2
Discovery 15, Locke 4
Eagle Rock 11, Wilson 1
El Camino Real 9, Cleveland 2
Garfield 9, South East 5
Granada Hills 8, Taft 2
Harbor Teacher 15, Fremont 5
Kennedy 11, San Fernando 8
LA Leadership Academy 16, Alliance Bloomfield 11
Lincoln 4, Franklin 3
Marquez 20, Maywood CES 0
Maywood Academy 28, Elizabeth 2
Monroe 20, Canoga Park 12
Narbonne 20, Jefferson 7
Northridge Academy 22, East Valley 1
Sotomayor 20, Torres 14
South Gate 15, Huntington Park 5
Sun Valley Magnet 17, Bert Corona 1
Sylmar 18, Van Nuys 2
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.