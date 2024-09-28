Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s scores:

CITY SECTION

East Valley League

Arleta 48, Monroe 6

Chavez 14, Grant 7

North Hollywood 43, Sun Valley Poly 0

Verdugo Hills 31, Fulton 2

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 62, San Fernando 20

Sylmar 49, Reseda 0

Panorama 27, Van Nuys 20

Nonleague

Eagle Rock 36, Angelou 17

Jefferson 62, Belmont 10

San Pedro 61, Dymally 6

Hawkins 42, West Adams 7

Narbonne 35, King/Drew 0

Fairfax 41, Lincoln 12

Maywood CES 44, Rancho Dominguez 40

Santee 55, Hollywood 22

Taft 34, L.A. University 24

L.A. Marshall 38, View Park 26

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

St. Genevieve 27, Mary Star of the Sea 20

St. Monica 47, Bishop Montgomery 0

Cottonwood League

Temecula Prep 13, Riverside Prep 12

Foothill League

Hart 48, West Ranch 27

Golden Valley 36, Castaic 28

Golden League

Antelope Valley 63, Littlerock 12

Quartz Hill 66, Palmdale 28

Lancaster 43, Eastside 0

Manzanita League

Anza Hamilton 47, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 12

Mesquite League

Big Bear 76, Whittier Christian 35

Moore League

Long Beach Cabrillo 21, Compton 13

Long Beach Poly 47, Lakewood 20

Millikan 45, Long Beach Wilson 10

Mountain Valley League

Miller 31, San Bernardino 28

Pacific League

Burbank 46, Arcadia 10

Burroughs 49, Glendale 0

Muir 53, Crescenta Valley 0

Pasadena 23, Hoover 20 (OT)

Nonleague

Aquinas 49, Xavier Prep 14

Estancia 30, Artesia 21

Banning 63, Desert Chapel 12

Bishop Alemany 41, Lawndale 7

Cajon 28, Orange Vista 24

Camarillo 42, Oxnard 35

Carter 49, Rialto 6

San Gorgonio 41, Cathedral City 8

San Marino 58, Compton Centennial 0

Moreno Valley 28, Chaffey 12

Mission Viejo 51, Chaparral 10

Corona 34, Rancho Alamitos 14

Corona del Mar 51, Trabuco Hills 38

Elsinore 11, Diamond Ranch 7

El Monte 28, San Gabriel 18

El Rancho 27, South Hills 21

Bell Gardens 35, Fullerton 0

Garden Grove Santiago 30, Gabrielino 23

Glendora 30, Crespi 7

Godinez 14, Katella 7

Leuzinger 61, Hawthorne 0

Hueneme 26, Royal 3

Duarte 55, Keppel 6

Edison 32, La Serna 21

Century 42, Loara 6

Gardena Serra 42, Los Alamitos 7

Los Osos 40, Nogales 0

Canyon Springs 27, Montclair 10

Esperanza 14, Palos Verdes Peninsula 7

Torrance 28, Rio Hondo Prep 21

Eastvale Roosevelt 27, Colony 20

Murrieta Valley 35, San Clemente 25

San Dimas 42, Monrovia 14

Victor Valley 36, Santa Ana 6

Covina 42, Santa Fe 28

Santa Paula 42, Carpinteria 10

Saddleback 60, Beverly Hills 21

Troy 42, Segerstrom 10

Silverado 34, Eisenhower 20

Sonora 65, Redlands East Valley 42

Dana Hills 35, St. Margaret’s 14

Servite 33, St. Paul 14

Rancho Verde 30, Tahquitz 0

Irvine University 38, Glenn 0

Villa Park 18, Mira Costa 0

Vista del Lago 39, La Quinta 27

Western 48, Anaheim 0

West Torrance 40, South Torrance 6

Cerritos 32, Westminster 7

Rowland 21, Whittier 6

Yucca Valley 42, Desert Hot Springs 14

Buena Park 56, Magnolia 6

Westminster La Quinta 48, Compton Early College 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Redondo Union 32, Wilmington Banning 7

Calabasas 38, Birmingham 27

Bishop 37, Rim of the World 10

St. Mary’s 56, Bishop Amat 21

Charter Oak 42, San Diego Mira Mesa 14

Las Vegas Shadow Ridge 48, Citrus Valley 21

Coachella Valley 42, L.A. Franklin 20

Granite Hills 45, San Diego Madison 0

Culver City 42, Dorsey 7

Boron 33, Indian Springs 0

Loyola 46, Mount Miguel 38

Lynwood 28, Manual Arts 0

Norwalk 51, Locke 8

L.A. Wilson 21, Rosemead 8

Carson 34, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 27

Lynwood Firebaugh 58, L.A. Torres 0

Paramount 38, Venice 14

Vista 21, Temescal Canyon 20

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

East Valley 26, New Designs University Park 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Sage Hill 37, Hesperia Christian 20

Malibu 32, Lucerne Valley 14

Hillcrest Christian 50, Public Safety 7

INTERSECTIONAL

Chadwick 44, Animo Robinson 20

Calvin Christian 24, Cornerstone Christian 22

Foothills Christian , Flintridge Prep

Rolling Hills Prep 52, Valley Oaks CES 22

Flintridge Prep 47, Foothills Christian 0

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Eric Sondheimer

