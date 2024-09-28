Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s scores:
CITY SECTION
East Valley League
Arleta 48, Monroe 6
Chavez 14, Grant 7
North Hollywood 43, Sun Valley Poly 0
Verdugo Hills 31, Fulton 2
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 62, San Fernando 20
Sylmar 49, Reseda 0
Panorama 27, Van Nuys 20
Nonleague
Eagle Rock 36, Angelou 17
Jefferson 62, Belmont 10
San Pedro 61, Dymally 6
Hawkins 42, West Adams 7
Narbonne 35, King/Drew 0
Fairfax 41, Lincoln 12
Maywood CES 44, Rancho Dominguez 40
Santee 55, Hollywood 22
Taft 34, L.A. University 24
L.A. Marshall 38, View Park 26
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
St. Genevieve 27, Mary Star of the Sea 20
St. Monica 47, Bishop Montgomery 0
Cottonwood League
Temecula Prep 13, Riverside Prep 12
Foothill League
Hart 48, West Ranch 27
Golden Valley 36, Castaic 28
Golden League
Antelope Valley 63, Littlerock 12
Quartz Hill 66, Palmdale 28
Lancaster 43, Eastside 0
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton 47, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 12
Mesquite League
Big Bear 76, Whittier Christian 35
Moore League
Long Beach Cabrillo 21, Compton 13
Long Beach Poly 47, Lakewood 20
Millikan 45, Long Beach Wilson 10
Mountain Valley League
Miller 31, San Bernardino 28
Pacific League
Burbank 46, Arcadia 10
Burroughs 49, Glendale 0
Muir 53, Crescenta Valley 0
Pasadena 23, Hoover 20 (OT)
Nonleague
Aquinas 49, Xavier Prep 14
Estancia 30, Artesia 21
Banning 63, Desert Chapel 12
Bishop Alemany 41, Lawndale 7
Cajon 28, Orange Vista 24
Camarillo 42, Oxnard 35
Carter 49, Rialto 6
St. Monica 57, Bishop Montgomery 0
San Gorgonio 41, Cathedral City 8
San Marino 58, Compton Centennial 0
Moreno Valley 28, Chaffey 12
Mission Viejo 51, Chaparral 10
Corona 34, Rancho Alamitos 14
Corona del Mar 51, Trabuco Hills 38
Elsinore 11, Diamond Ranch 7
El Monte 28, San Gabriel 18
El Rancho 27, South Hills 21
Bell Gardens 35, Fullerton 0
Garden Grove Santiago 30, Gabrielino 23
Glendora 30, Crespi 7
Godinez 14, Katella 7
Leuzinger 61, Hawthorne 0
Hueneme 26, Royal 3
Duarte 55, Keppel 6
Edison 32, La Serna 21
Century 42, Loara 6
Gardena Serra 42, Los Alamitos 7
Los Osos 40, Nogales 0
Canyon Springs 27, Montclair 10
Esperanza 14, Palos Verdes Peninsula 7
Torrance 28, Rio Hondo Prep 21
Eastvale Roosevelt 27, Colony 20
Murrieta Valley 35, San Clemente 25
San Dimas 42, Monrovia 14
Victor Valley 36, Santa Ana 6
Covina 42, Santa Fe 28
Santa Paula 42, Carpinteria 10
Saddleback 60, Beverly Hills 21
Troy 42, Segerstrom 10
Silverado 34, Eisenhower 20
Sonora 65, Redlands East Valley 42
Dana Hills 35, St. Margaret’s 14
Servite 33, St. Paul 14
Rancho Verde 30, Tahquitz 0
Irvine University 38, Glenn 0
Villa Park 18, Mira Costa 0
Vista del Lago 39, La Quinta 27
Western 48, Anaheim 0
West Torrance 40, South Torrance 6
Cerritos 32, Westminster 7
Rowland 21, Whittier 6
Yucca Valley 42, Desert Hot Springs 14
Buena Park 56, Magnolia 6
Westminster La Quinta 48, Compton Early College 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Redondo Union 32, Wilmington Banning 7
Calabasas 38, Birmingham 27
Bishop 37, Rim of the World 10
St. Mary’s 56, Bishop Amat 21
Charter Oak 42, San Diego Mira Mesa 14
Las Vegas Shadow Ridge 48, Citrus Valley 21
Coachella Valley 42, L.A. Franklin 20
Granite Hills 45, San Diego Madison 0
Culver City 42, Dorsey 7
Boron 33, Indian Springs 0
Loyola 46, Mount Miguel 38
Lynwood 28, Manual Arts 0
Norwalk 51, Locke 8
L.A. Wilson 21, Rosemead 8
Carson 34, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 27
Lynwood Firebaugh 58, L.A. Torres 0
Paramount 38, Venice 14
Vista 21, Temescal Canyon 20
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
East Valley 26, New Designs University Park 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Sage Hill 37, Hesperia Christian 20
Malibu 32, Lucerne Valley 14
Hillcrest Christian 50, Public Safety 7
INTERSECTIONAL
Chadwick 44, Animo Robinson 20
Calvin Christian 24, Cornerstone Christian 22
Foothills Christian , Flintridge Prep
Rolling Hills Prep 52, Valley Oaks CES 22
Flintridge Prep 47, Foothills Christian 0
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
