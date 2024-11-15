Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: High school football playoff scores

By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football playoff scores:

CITY SECTION

Quarterfinals

Open Division

Narbonne 47, Dorsey 13

Birmingham 42, Gardena 19

San Pedro 37, Banning 26

Carson 27, Garfield 17

Division I

Eagle Rock 27, Cleveland 20

Palisades 56, North Hollywood 21

King/Drew 35, Franklin 6

Kennedy 49, Westchester 21

Division II

Arleta 39, Angelou 28

South Gate 28, Wilson 25

Chatsworth 36, Verdugo Hills 11

Sylmar 44, El Camino Real 13

Division III

Panorama 28, Washington 19

Los Angeles 24, Fremont 16

Fulton 21, Chavez 0

Van Nuys 59, Taft 56

8 MAN

Semifinals

Animo Robinson 44, New Designs University Park 6

Sherman Oaks CES 32, Valley Oaks CES 8

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals

Division 1

Mater Dei 33, Sierra Canyon 13

Corona Centennial 25, Mission Viejo 20

Orange Lutheran 42, JSerra 20

St. John Bosco 31, Santa Margarita 29

Division 2

Murrieta Valley 49, Los Alamitos 28

Oaks Christian 35, San Juan Hills 21

Yorba Linda 24, Gardena Serra 20

Newbury Park 24, San Clemente 13

Division 3

Simi Valley 41, La Habra 34

Loyola 23, Crean Lutheran 20 (OT)

Edison 24, Bonita 0

Vista Murrieta 21, Cajon 0

Division 4

St. Bonaventure 34, Redondo Union 20

Apple Valley 48, Culver City 28

Oxnard Pacifica 45, Long Beach Poly 41

Thousand Oaks 21, El Modena 14

Division 5

Summit 45, Huntington Beach 14

La Serna 56, Rio Mesa 35

Foothill 38, Lakewood 35

Palos Verdes 27, Mayfair 13

Division 6

St. Francis 28, Muir 27

Murrieta Mesa 19, Northwood 10

Glendora 31, Rancho Verde 13

Dana Hills 38, San Dimas 35

Division 7

West Torrance 44, Oak Park 28

Rio Hondo Prep 28, Riverside King 7

Warren 40, Golden Valley 14

Yucaipa 10, Peninsula 7

Division 8

Lancaster 25, Beckman 17

Serrano 28, Hemet 13

Salesian 20, Irvine 10

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 23, Segerstrom 22

Division 9

Highland 42, Burbank 28

Quartz Hill 55, Sonora 34

Long Beach Wilson 19, Village Christian 17

Great Oak 27, St. Genevieve 17

Division 10

St. Anthony 20, Shadow Hills 13

Garden Grove Pacifica 27, Brentwood 23

South Pasadena 34, Valley View 31

Silverado 35, Chino 32

Division 11

Portola 14, Santa Paula 10

Baldwin Park 28, Big Bear 21

San Gorgonio 26, Grand Terrace 23

Division 12

Mary Star of the Sea 23, Dos Pueblos 21

Palmdale 42, Chaffey 26

Carter 57, Canyon Springs 32

Hacienda Heights Wilson 27, Estancia 12

Division 13

Gahr 34, Artesia 7

Anaheim 24, Arrowhead Christian 19

Lynwood 44, El Monte 37

Pasadena 22, San Marino 16

Division 14

Duarte 27, Nordhoff 21

San Gabriel 41, Costa Mesa 35

Ganesha 43, Century 42

Pioneer 27, Westminster La Quinta 20

8 MAN

Division 1

Semifinals

California School for the Deaf 21, Cate 12

Division 2

Quarterfinals

Cornerstone Christian 53, Coast Union 7

Lancaster Baptist 84, Santa Clara 28

Thacher 54, Valley Christian Academy 32

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

