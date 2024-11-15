Prep Rally: High school football playoff scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football playoff scores:
CITY SECTION
Quarterfinals
Open Division
Narbonne 47, Dorsey 13
Birmingham 42, Gardena 19
San Pedro 37, Banning 26
Carson 27, Garfield 17
Division I
Eagle Rock 27, Cleveland 20
Palisades 56, North Hollywood 21
King/Drew 35, Franklin 6
Kennedy 49, Westchester 21
Division II
Arleta 39, Angelou 28
South Gate 28, Wilson 25
Chatsworth 36, Verdugo Hills 11
Sylmar 44, El Camino Real 13
Division III
Panorama 28, Washington 19
Los Angeles 24, Fremont 16
Fulton 21, Chavez 0
Van Nuys 59, Taft 56
8 MAN
Semifinals
Animo Robinson 44, New Designs University Park 6
Sherman Oaks CES 32, Valley Oaks CES 8
SOUTHERN SECTION
Quarterfinals
Division 1
Mater Dei 33, Sierra Canyon 13
Corona Centennial 25, Mission Viejo 20
Orange Lutheran 42, JSerra 20
St. John Bosco 31, Santa Margarita 29
Division 2
Murrieta Valley 49, Los Alamitos 28
Oaks Christian 35, San Juan Hills 21
Yorba Linda 24, Gardena Serra 20
Newbury Park 24, San Clemente 13
Division 3
Simi Valley 41, La Habra 34
Loyola 23, Crean Lutheran 20 (OT)
Edison 24, Bonita 0
Vista Murrieta 21, Cajon 0
Division 4
St. Bonaventure 34, Redondo Union 20
Apple Valley 48, Culver City 28
Oxnard Pacifica 45, Long Beach Poly 41
Thousand Oaks 21, El Modena 14
Division 5
Summit 45, Huntington Beach 14
La Serna 56, Rio Mesa 35
Foothill 38, Lakewood 35
Palos Verdes 27, Mayfair 13
Division 6
St. Francis 28, Muir 27
Murrieta Mesa 19, Northwood 10
Glendora 31, Rancho Verde 13
Dana Hills 38, San Dimas 35
Division 7
West Torrance 44, Oak Park 28
Rio Hondo Prep 28, Riverside King 7
Warren 40, Golden Valley 14
Yucaipa 10, Peninsula 7
Division 8
Lancaster 25, Beckman 17
Serrano 28, Hemet 13
Salesian 20, Irvine 10
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 23, Segerstrom 22
Division 9
Highland 42, Burbank 28
Quartz Hill 55, Sonora 34
Long Beach Wilson 19, Village Christian 17
Great Oak 27, St. Genevieve 17
Division 10
St. Anthony 20, Shadow Hills 13
Garden Grove Pacifica 27, Brentwood 23
South Pasadena 34, Valley View 31
Silverado 35, Chino 32
Division 11
Portola 14, Santa Paula 10
Baldwin Park 28, Big Bear 21
San Gorgonio 26, Grand Terrace 23
Division 12
Mary Star of the Sea 23, Dos Pueblos 21
Palmdale 42, Chaffey 26
Carter 57, Canyon Springs 32
Hacienda Heights Wilson 27, Estancia 12
Division 13
Gahr 34, Artesia 7
Anaheim 24, Arrowhead Christian 19
Lynwood 44, El Monte 37
Pasadena 22, San Marino 16
Division 14
Duarte 27, Nordhoff 21
San Gabriel 41, Costa Mesa 35
Ganesha 43, Century 42
Pioneer 27, Westminster La Quinta 20
8 MAN
Division 1
Semifinals
California School for the Deaf 21, Cate 12
Division 2
Quarterfinals
Cornerstone Christian 53, Coast Union 7
Lancaster Baptist 84, Santa Clara 28
Thacher 54, Valley Christian Academy 32
