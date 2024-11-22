Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football semifinal playoff scores:

CITY SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Narbonne 27, Birmingham 7

San Pedro 40, Carson 34 (OT)

DIVISION I

Palisades 63, Eagle Rock 45

King/Drew 35, Kennedy 23

DIVISION II

Advertisement

South Gate 62, Arleta 43

Chatsworth 21, Sylmar 20

DIVISION III

Panorama 22, Los Angeles 6

Van Nuys 17, Fulton 12

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Advertisement

Mater Dei 36, Corona Centennial 7

St. John Bosco 20, Orange Lutheran 17

DIVISION 2

Murrieta Valley 55, Oaks Christian 52 (OT)

Newbury Park 20, Yorba Linda 14

DIVISION 3

Simi Valley 28, Loyola 25

Edison 42, Vista Murrieta 14

DIVISION 4

Advertisement

St. Bonaventure 20, Apple Valley 13

Oxnard Pacifica 28, Thousand Oaks 16

DIVISION 5

La Serna 34, Summit 22

Palos Verdes 27, Foothill 24

DIVISION 6

Murrieta Mesa 31, St. Francis 28

Glendora 25, Dana Hills 21

DIVISION 7

Rio Hondo Prep 42, West Torrance 21

Warren 41, Yucaipa 17

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

DIVISION 8

Serrano 10, Lancaster 0

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21, Salesian 14

DIVISION 9

Advertisement

Highland 27, Quartz Hill 14

Long Beach Wilson 32, Great Oak 13

DIVISION 10

St. Anthony 17, Garden Grove Pacifica 14

Silverado 58, South Pasadena 7

DIVISION 11

Portola 30, Baldwin Park 14

El Rancho 28, San Gorgonio 21

DIVISION 12

Palmdale 33, Mary Star of the Sea 27

Carter 70, Hacienda Heights Wilson 48

DIVISION 13

Gahr 28, Anaheim 12

Pasadena 37, Lynwood 0

DIVISION 14

San Gabriel 44, Duarte 22

Pioneer 49, Ganesha 28

8 MAN

Advertisement

DIVISION 1

Finals

California School for the Deaf 44, Flintridge Prep 42

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Lancaster Baptist 38, Thacher 18

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement