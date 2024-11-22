Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football semifinal playoff scores:
CITY SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Narbonne 27, Birmingham 7
San Pedro 40, Carson 34 (OT)
DIVISION I
Palisades 63, Eagle Rock 45
King/Drew 35, Kennedy 23
DIVISION II
South Gate 62, Arleta 43
Chatsworth 21, Sylmar 20
DIVISION III
Panorama 22, Los Angeles 6
Van Nuys 17, Fulton 12
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei 36, Corona Centennial 7
St. John Bosco 20, Orange Lutheran 17
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley 55, Oaks Christian 52 (OT)
Newbury Park 20, Yorba Linda 14
DIVISION 3
Simi Valley 28, Loyola 25
Edison 42, Vista Murrieta 14
DIVISION 4
St. Bonaventure 20, Apple Valley 13
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Thousand Oaks 16
DIVISION 5
La Serna 34, Summit 22
Palos Verdes 27, Foothill 24
DIVISION 6
Murrieta Mesa 31, St. Francis 28
Glendora 25, Dana Hills 21
DIVISION 7
Rio Hondo Prep 42, West Torrance 21
Warren 41, Yucaipa 17
DIVISION 8
Serrano 10, Lancaster 0
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21, Salesian 14
DIVISION 9
Highland 27, Quartz Hill 14
Long Beach Wilson 32, Great Oak 13
DIVISION 10
St. Anthony 17, Garden Grove Pacifica 14
Silverado 58, South Pasadena 7
DIVISION 11
Portola 30, Baldwin Park 14
El Rancho 28, San Gorgonio 21
DIVISION 12
Palmdale 33, Mary Star of the Sea 27
Carter 70, Hacienda Heights Wilson 48
DIVISION 13
Gahr 28, Anaheim 12
Pasadena 37, Lynwood 0
DIVISION 14
San Gabriel 44, Duarte 22
Pioneer 49, Ganesha 28
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Finals
California School for the Deaf 44, Flintridge Prep 42
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Lancaster Baptist 38, Thacher 18
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
