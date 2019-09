Traeshon Holden, a wide receiver who transferred to Narbonne, has been cleared to play immediately after missing the first two games while waiting for an eligibility ruling from the CIF. He can play Friday against St. Paul.

Holden is an Alabama commit who lived in Florida but went to a boarding school in Maryland last year.

He played for Narbonne in a scrimmage against Chaminade and was the best player on the field. He has tremendous speed and will be a major big-play weapon for the Gauchos.