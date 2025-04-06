Advertisement
Prep talk: Narbonne baseball coach Bill Dillon enjoying time with sons

Narbonne baseball coach Bill Dillon, left, poses for a photo with sons Brandon and Will.
Narbonne baseball coach Bill Dillon with sons Brandon and Will.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Brandon Dillon was 8 years old and serving as a bat boy for the Narbonne High baseball team under his father, Bill, the coach. Narbonne had just lost a City Section semifinal playoff game to El Camino Real, denying the Gauchos a chance to play at Dodger Stadium.

Brandon was in tears, and who wouldn’t have been?

Fast-forward 10 years. Brandon is now a starting senior outfielder for his dad, while brother Will is a sophomore on the team.

Narbonne is 8-8 and 5-2 in the Marine League, good for second place behind Banning. Brandon is batting .333.

How time flies. …

Sophomore outfielder Jake Kim of Harvard-Westlake has hit five home runs, one of the best power performances for the first part of Mission League play in years. …

To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

