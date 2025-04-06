Prep talk: Narbonne baseball coach Bill Dillon enjoying time with sons
Brandon Dillon was 8 years old and serving as a bat boy for the Narbonne High baseball team under his father, Bill, the coach. Narbonne had just lost a City Section semifinal playoff game to El Camino Real, denying the Gauchos a chance to play at Dodger Stadium.
Brandon was in tears, and who wouldn’t have been?
Fast-forward 10 years. Brandon is now a starting senior outfielder for his dad, while brother Will is a sophomore on the team.
Narbonne is 8-8 and 5-2 in the Marine League, good for second place behind Banning. Brandon is batting .333.
How time flies. …
Sophomore outfielder Jake Kim of Harvard-Westlake has hit five home runs, one of the best power performances for the first part of Mission League play in years. …
