Prep talk: Narbonne baseball coach Bill Dillon enjoying time with sons

Brandon Dillon was 8 years old and serving as a bat boy for the Narbonne High baseball team under his father, Bill, the coach. Narbonne had just lost a City Section semifinal playoff game to El Camino Real, denying the Gauchos a chance to play at Dodger Stadium.

Brandon was in tears, and who wouldn’t have been?

Fast-forward 10 years. Brandon is now a starting senior outfielder for his dad, while brother Will is a sophomore on the team.

Leadoff double for Brandon Dillon, son of Narbonne coach Bill Dillon. That means dinner on him. pic.twitter.com/Ec0tqIY5gF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 3, 2025

Narbonne is 8-8 and 5-2 in the Marine League, good for second place behind Banning. Brandon is batting .333.

How time flies. …

Sophomore outfielder Jake Kim of Harvard-Westlake has hit five home runs, one of the best power performances for the first part of Mission League play in years. …

The @ServiteHS boys re-break their Orange County record in the 4x100 at the Trabuco Hills Invitational in 40.56, also the #13 performer in state history! Oh My! — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) April 5, 2025

City Section is holding a silent auction before its Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It's open for bidding until Sunday. https://t.co/eQarSYKanH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 5, 2025

