Prep talk: Doug Bledsoe embraces challenge of being new football coach at Narbonne

Doug Bledsoe is the new football coach at Narbonne.

Doug Bledsoe, a former head football coach at Dorsey, University, North Hollywood and Pasadena, was asked why he wanted to become the head coach at Narbonne, a school that won’t be eligible for next season’s City Section football playoffs after sanctions for playing ineligible players.

“Somebody has to do it,” he said. “Honestly, it’s really a privilege and honor to come back to the City Section. I’m a City guy born and raised.”

Narbonne won the Open Division title, then was punished for having seven ineligible players.

It was the latest issues involving a football program that lost most of its players and was banned from the 2019 and 2020 playoffs following a similar situation.

Bledsoe knows he’ll be inheriting another depleted team. “It means our staff and the kids who stay get an opportunity to build a new foundation,” he said. “I love the area, love the new administration coming in.”

Bledsoe served as an assistant last season at Salesian and before that was an assistant at Burroughs. He’s also coached at Compton College and Pierce College and is a Dorsey graduate.

He said, “I intend to be at Narbonne until my grandson plays for me and graduates. He’s 3 years old.”

