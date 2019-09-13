How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

1. MATER DEI (3-0) vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, today at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, Sept. 27

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel, 31-8 at Mililani (Hawaii), Sept. 21

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2) def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 63-29 at Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. Villa Park, 59-0 vs. Stockton St. Mary’s, Friday

5. JSERRA (2-1) vs. Milton (Ga.) (at St. John Bosco), today vs. Calabasas, Friday

6. NARBONNE (3-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 38-0 vs. Gardena Serra, Friday

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0) def. Paraclete, 22-7 vs. Birmingham, Friday

8. GRACE BRETHREN (4-0) def. Oak Hills, 48-0 vs. Westlake (at Moorpark College), Sept. 27

9. GARDENA SERRA (3-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 27-24 at Narbonne, Friday

10. SERVITE (2-1) def. Cajon, 45-21 vs. Villa Park (at Orange Coast College), Friday

11. CALABASAS (3-1) def. La Habra, 46-35 at JSerra, Friday

12. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) def. Lakewood, 49-7 vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Sept. 26

13. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 29-0 vs. Edison, Friday

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2) lost to Bishop Alemany, 44-7 at Murrieta Valley, Friday

15. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) vs. Valencia (at Granada Hills), today at St. Paul, Friday

16. NORCO (3-0) def. Vista Murrieta, 49-28 at Redlands East Valley (at Citrus Valley), Friday

17. BISHOP AMAT (3-1) def. Chino Hills, 33-14 at Cathedral, Friday

18. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-0) def. Oaks Christian, 44-7 at Downey, Friday

19. VALENCIA (2-0) vs. Sierra Canyon (at Granada Hills), today vs. Loyola, Friday

20. LA HABRA (2-2) lost to Calabasas, 46-35 at Diamond Ranch, Friday

21. UPLAND (3-1) def. Modesto Central Catholic, 49-27 at Mission Viejo, Sept. 27

22. VISTA MURRIETA (2-1) lost to Norco, 49-28 at Orange Lutheran, Friday

23. CAMARILLO (4-0) def. Oxnard, 26-25 vs. Ventura (at Moorpark College), Friday

24. GLENDORA (4-0) def. Los Altos, 21-13 vs. West Covina (at Citrus College), Thursday

25. OXNARD (3-1) lost to Camarillo, 26-25 vs. Chaminade, Friday