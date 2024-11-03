This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland going into the playoffs.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (9-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 38-14; 1
2. MISSION VIEJO (10-0); def. Los Alamitos, 40-14; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. JSerra, 44-24; 3
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-3); lost to Mater Dei, 38-14; 4
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); def. Chaparral, 54-12; 5
6. JSERRA (6-4); lost to St. John Bosco, 44-24; 7
7. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6); def. Servite, 44-8; 9
8. SIERRA CANYON (7-3); def. Gardena Serra, 21-20; 8
9. SERVITE (6-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 44-8; 6
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (8-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 56-3; 11
11. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 21-20; 12
12. INGLEWOOD (9-0); def. Culver City, 52-27; 13
13. OAK HILLS (10-0); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 49-0; 15
14. NEWBURY PARK (10-0); def. Rio Mesa, 41-2; 16
15. SIMI VALLEY (9-1); def. Oaks Christian, 28-23; 25
16. CHAPARRAL (7-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 54-12; 14
17. SAN JUAN HILLS (9-1); def. Tesoro, 42-7; 17
18. DOWNEY (9-1); def. Mayfair, 49-44; 18
19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-3); lost to Simi Valley, 28-23; 10
20. LEUZINGER (8-2); def. Lawndale, 56-0; 19
21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-2); idle; 21
22. DAMIEN (8-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 34-31; 22
23. YORBA LINDA (9-1); def. Corona del Mar, 21-14; 24
24. EDISON (6-4); lost to San Clemente, 21-17; 20
25. LOS ALAMITOS (5-5); lost to Mission Viejo, 40-14; 23
