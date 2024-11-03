Advertisement
This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Ashdon Wnetrzak of Sierra Canyon High celebrates his team's 21-20 win over Gardena Serra by raising his helmet in the air.
Offensive lineman Ashdon Wnetrzak of Sierra Canyon High celebrates his team’s 21-20 win over Gardena Serra on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland going into the playoffs.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (9-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 38-14; 1

2. MISSION VIEJO (10-0); def. Los Alamitos, 40-14; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. JSerra, 44-24; 3

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-3); lost to Mater Dei, 38-14; 4

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); def. Chaparral, 54-12; 5

6. JSERRA (6-4); lost to St. John Bosco, 44-24; 7

7. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6); def. Servite, 44-8; 9

8. SIERRA CANYON (7-3); def. Gardena Serra, 21-20; 8

9. SERVITE (6-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 44-8; 6

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (8-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 56-3; 11

11. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 21-20; 12

12. INGLEWOOD (9-0); def. Culver City, 52-27; 13

13. OAK HILLS (10-0); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 49-0; 15

14. NEWBURY PARK (10-0); def. Rio Mesa, 41-2; 16

15. SIMI VALLEY (9-1); def. Oaks Christian, 28-23; 25

16. CHAPARRAL (7-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 54-12; 14

17. SAN JUAN HILLS (9-1); def. Tesoro, 42-7; 17

18. DOWNEY (9-1); def. Mayfair, 49-44; 18

19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-3); lost to Simi Valley, 28-23; 10

20. LEUZINGER (8-2); def. Lawndale, 56-0; 19

21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-2); idle; 21

22. DAMIEN (8-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 34-31; 22

23. YORBA LINDA (9-1); def. Corona del Mar, 21-14; 24

24. EDISON (6-4); lost to San Clemente, 21-17; 20

25. LOS ALAMITOS (5-5); lost to Mission Viejo, 40-14; 23

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

