How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (9-0); bye; vs. Sierra Canyon, Nov. 15
2. MISSION VIEJO (10-0); bye; vs. Corona Centennial, Nov. 15
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); bye; vs. Santa Margarita, Nov. 15
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-3); bye; vs. JSerra, Nov. 15
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); bye; at Mission Viejo, Nov. 15
6. JSERRA (6-4); bye; at Orange Lutheran, Nov. 15
7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-6); def. Inglewood, 59-26; at St. John Bosco, Nov. 15
8. SIERRA CANYON (8-3); def. Servite, 38-14; at Mater Dei, Nov. 15
9. SERVITE (6-5); lost to Sierra Canyon, 38-14; eliminated from playoffs
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (9-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 49-42; vs. Los Alamitos, Nov. 15
11. GARDENA SERRA (8-3); def. Downey, 28-7; vs. Yorba Linda, Nov. 15
12. INGLEWOOD (9-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 59-26; eliminated from playoffs
13. OAK HILLS (10-1); lost Oaks Christian, 30-26; eliminated from playoffs
14. NEWBURY PARK (11-0); def. San Jacinto, 27-0; vs. San Clemente, Nov. 15
15. SIMI VALLEY (10-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 49-47; vs. La Habra, Nov. 15
16. CHAPARRAL (7-4); lost to Yorba Linda, 42-32; eliminated from playoffs
17. SAN JUAN HILLS (10-1); def. Beaumont, 34-0; vs. Oaks Christian, Nov. 15
18. DOWNEY (9-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 28-7; eliminated from playoffs
19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-3); def. Oak Hills, 30-26; vs. San Juan Hills, Nov. 15
20. LEUZINGER (8-3); lost to Los Alamitos, 36-22; eliminated from playoffs
21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-3); lost to Crean Lutheran, 20-17; eliminated from playoffs
22. DAMIEN (8-3); lost to San Clemente, 42-7; eliminated from playoffs
23. YORBA LINDA (10-1); def. Chaparral, 42-32; vs. Gardena Serra, Nov. 15
24. EDISON (7-4); def. North Torrance, 24-0; vs. Bonita, Nov. 15
25. LOS ALAMITOS (6-5); def. Leuzinger, 36-22; vs. Murrieta Valley, Nov. 15
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.