High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (9-0); bye; vs. Sierra Canyon, Nov. 15

2. MISSION VIEJO (10-0); bye; vs. Corona Centennial, Nov. 15

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); bye; vs. Santa Margarita, Nov. 15

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-3); bye; vs. JSerra, Nov. 15

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); bye; at Mission Viejo, Nov. 15

6. JSERRA (6-4); bye; at Orange Lutheran, Nov. 15

7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-6); def. Inglewood, 59-26; at St. John Bosco, Nov. 15

8. SIERRA CANYON (8-3); def. Servite, 38-14; at Mater Dei, Nov. 15

9. SERVITE (6-5); lost to Sierra Canyon, 38-14; eliminated from playoffs

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (9-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 49-42; vs. Los Alamitos, Nov. 15

11. GARDENA SERRA (8-3); def. Downey, 28-7; vs. Yorba Linda, Nov. 15

12. INGLEWOOD (9-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 59-26; eliminated from playoffs

13. OAK HILLS (10-1); lost Oaks Christian, 30-26; eliminated from playoffs

14. NEWBURY PARK (11-0); def. San Jacinto, 27-0; vs. San Clemente, Nov. 15

15. SIMI VALLEY (10-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 49-47; vs. La Habra, Nov. 15

16. CHAPARRAL (7-4); lost to Yorba Linda, 42-32; eliminated from playoffs

17. SAN JUAN HILLS (10-1); def. Beaumont, 34-0; vs. Oaks Christian, Nov. 15

18. DOWNEY (9-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 28-7; eliminated from playoffs

19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-3); def. Oak Hills, 30-26; vs. San Juan Hills, Nov. 15

20. LEUZINGER (8-3); lost to Los Alamitos, 36-22; eliminated from playoffs

21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-3); lost to Crean Lutheran, 20-17; eliminated from playoffs

22. DAMIEN (8-3); lost to San Clemente, 42-7; eliminated from playoffs

23. YORBA LINDA (10-1); def. Chaparral, 42-32; vs. Gardena Serra, Nov. 15

24. EDISON (7-4); def. North Torrance, 24-0; vs. Bonita, Nov. 15

25. LOS ALAMITOS (6-5); def. Leuzinger, 36-22; vs. Murrieta Valley, Nov. 15

