How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

22. DAMIEN (8-3); lost to San Clemente, 42-7; eliminated from playoffs

21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-3); lost to Crean Lutheran, 20-17; eliminated from playoffs

20. LEUZINGER (8-3); lost to Los Alamitos, 36-22; eliminated from playoffs

18. DOWNEY (9-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 28-7; eliminated from playoffs

16. CHAPARRAL (7-4); lost to Yorba Linda, 42-32; eliminated from playoffs

12. INGLEWOOD (9-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 59-26; eliminated from playoffs

9. SERVITE (6-5); lost to Sierra Canyon, 38-14; eliminated from playoffs

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

