Oct. 25 is shaping up as a high school football night like few others

Los Angeles County commuters made it through Carmageddon in 2011, when a 10-mile stretch of the 405 Freeway was closed for three days. Will prep football fans make it through the night of Oct. 25, when there are so many top games not even hiring a helicopter will help?

Among the scheduled games are Mater Dei-St. John Bosco, Mission Viejo-San Clemente, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame-La Puente Bishop Amat, Serra-Mission Hills Alemany, Dorsey-Crenshaw, Narbonne-Carson, Calabasas-Westlake Village Oaks Christian, Corona del Mar-Newport Harbor, Sierra Canyon-Grace Brethren.

Yes, I could stay home, watch Mater Dei-St. John Bosco on television and also break out the computer to see several other games too. But that wouldn’t be as fun as braving L.A. traffic.

The key for everyone will be making sure you charge your cellphone to capacity and have a charger in your pocket so you can keep monitoring on Twitter or elsewhere while watching your favorite game. It’s going to be a wild night on Oct. 25.