This week’s top high school football games

Quarterback Husan Longstreet (4), shown in action against Murrieta Valley, will lead Corona Centennial against unbeaten Mission Viejo is a Southern Section Division 1 playoff quarterfinal on Friday.

A look at this week’s top high school football playoff games:

FRIDAY

Corona Centennial (8-2) at Mission Viejo (10-0), 7 p.m.

The two best public-school teams meet in a Division 1 opener. Centennial is finally somewhat healthy, with injured players back on the offensive line, plus quarterback Husan Longstreet and running back Malachi Robey. The challenge is facing the team with the best collection of skill-position players. Mission Viejo rotates two quarterbacks, has top receivers, a top running back and a great secondary. There should be lots of big plays and plenty of touchdowns. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Newbury Park (11-0) at San Clemente (6-5), 7 p.m.

This Division 2 playoff game is all about whether Newbury Park can run the ball and protect quarterback Brady Smigiel from a physical, aggressive San Clemente defense that produced six sacks last week in a win over Damien. The Panthers’ defense recorded a shutout over San Jacinto, but it still comes down to Smigiel delivering a few touchdown passes. The pick: Newbury Park.