This week’s top high school football games
A look at this week’s top high school football playoff games:
FRIDAY
Corona Centennial (8-2) at Mission Viejo (10-0), 7 p.m.
The two best public-school teams meet in a Division 1 opener. Centennial is finally somewhat healthy, with injured players back on the offensive line, plus quarterback Husan Longstreet and running back Malachi Robey. The challenge is facing the team with the best collection of skill-position players. Mission Viejo rotates two quarterbacks, has top receivers, a top running back and a great secondary. There should be lots of big plays and plenty of touchdowns. The pick: Mission Viejo.
High school football: City and Southern Section quarterfinal playoff pairings.
Newbury Park (11-0) at San Clemente (6-5), 7 p.m.
This Division 2 playoff game is all about whether Newbury Park can run the ball and protect quarterback Brady Smigiel from a physical, aggressive San Clemente defense that produced six sacks last week in a win over Damien. The Panthers’ defense recorded a shutout over San Jacinto, but it still comes down to Smigiel delivering a few touchdown passes. The pick: Newbury Park.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.