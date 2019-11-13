On early signing day, Andre Henry of St. Francis enjoys his moment

It was early signing day on Wednesday for dozens of high school senior athletes from across the Southland finalizing their college choices. Many have made public their journeys, via social media, committing and decommitting, an encouragement for others to follow their every move.
All-CIF guard Andre Henry of St. Francis was different. He’s not big on social media. His recruitment happened more quietly, and those seeking to recruit him spoke to him on the phone and saw him in action. He ended up signing with UC Irvine.
“One hundred percent, he trusted the process,” coach Todd Wolfson said of the 6-foot-3 Henry, who averaged 19.3 points and 11.9 rebounds.
Said Henry: “I trusted it and am happy where I’m at. Honestly, I had faith in my coach, and I had faith in what they were preaching, and if you work hard, good things will happen.”
Asked what he thought about after signing, Henry said, “That dreams come true. My whole goal was to be able to go to college for free and not have my parents worry about anything, and today I accomplished that.”
Seniors were signing for any sport other than football, and there were many celebrations.
Congrats to our 2020 seniors Evan Mobley and Dominick Harris on signing their letter of intent on their National Signing Day! #RCHSHoops pic.twitter.com/hgzpBtRjHc— Rancho Christian Basketball (@rchshoops) November 13, 2019
@avajustman15 signs with @BadgerSoftball. @Chatsworth_SB looking for a great year and a great finish to Ava’s HS career. @Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer @CIFLACS pic.twitter.com/w8H6UIoFLv— Chatsworth Athletics (@ChatsworthAD) November 13, 2019
So proud of our 2 D1 signees @preston_howey and @dustinallen22. Preston will attend @SMC_Baseball and Dustin will attend @USDbaseball. @WCCsports @latsondheimer @PBR_California @LesLukach @James_Escarcega @SGVNSports pic.twitter.com/OGKsiV7Mr2— Arcadia Baseball (@ArcadiaBaseball) November 13, 2019
Congratulations to @olubaseball player Max Rajcic on his commitment to @UCLABaseball #GoBruins #OLuOn2 pic.twitter.com/B6k3KcgiH8— OLu Athletics (@OLu_Athletics) November 13, 2019
Congratulations to @olubaseball player Tank Espalin on his commitment to @USC_Baseball #FightOn #OLuOn2 pic.twitter.com/SCoLsy0yAM— OLu Athletics (@OLu_Athletics) November 13, 2019
Diego Moran of Alhambra signing with St. Mary’s baseball. pic.twitter.com/83t9oHx7rT— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2019
@MaterDeiGBB 2020 Shooting Guard Camryn Kiernan National Signing Day!! She has signed her NLI and is officially an @cuiwbasketball Eagle 🦅, Congratulations Camryn! #NationalSigningDay #NLI #GoCammyJamJam #FlyEaglesFly #CamCordia pic.twitter.com/pf33gSbQ0D— Mater Dei Girls Basketball (@MaterDeiGBB) November 13, 2019
Congrats to @dreezydoesit2 of @hwbaseball for signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent with @StanfordBSB - We are very proud of you! @Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/rWEotejAnJ— Harvard-Westlake (@hwathletics) November 13, 2019
Big Day for @mdhs_softball. 6 Seniors signing today:— Mater Dei Softball (@mdhs_softball) November 13, 2019
Atlantis Perez - Akron
Riley Orcutt - Georgia
Allison O’Heaney - Harvard
Hannah Jacobsen - CSU Monterrey Bay
Jolie Gustave - Syracuse
Marlene Friedman - Arkansas pic.twitter.com/1BOmze1UOg
Great Day for @NDKNIGHTBASE ! Congrats Fellas ! More to come. @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @LesLukach @PBR_California pic.twitter.com/1mzr3ZOFXr— NDHS BASEBALL (@NDKNIGHTBASE) November 13, 2019
Great Day for @NDKNIGHTBASE ! Congrats Fellas ! More to come. @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @LesLukach @PBR_California pic.twitter.com/1mzr3ZOFXr— NDHS BASEBALL (@NDKNIGHTBASE) November 13, 2019
Signed sealed delivered🖊— Serra Baseball (@BaseballSerra) November 13, 2019
Congrats to our very own @malikaiwickley2 on signing his NLI to @USC_Baseball this morning the Trojans got a good one! Welcome to the club 🔵🔴✌️@latsondheimer @breezepreps @PBR_California @PerfectGameUSA @USC_Athletics @serrasports @SerraCavaliers pic.twitter.com/07yA2pPV6l
Congrats to Wynton Brown on signing his National Letter of Intent to Northern Arizona University! @BoscoBasketball @StJohnBoscoHS @presstelegram @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/8YRoImoG0W— Bosco Athletics (@sjbathletics) November 13, 2019
Congratulations to Damien's newest college commits! pic.twitter.com/0jAzhEN4XX— Damien Athletics (@DamienSports) November 13, 2019
Next up is Sarah Willis! Sarah is a high school All-American and was named the Pitcher of the Year in southern California!#MightyAreTheWomen x #SigningDay2019 pic.twitter.com/u5mQi0DcPq— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) November 13, 2019