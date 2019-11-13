Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

On early signing day, Andre Henry of St. Francis enjoys his moment

St. Francis guard Andre Henry, at left with coach Todd Wolfson, will play basketball for UC Irvine.
(St. Francis)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 13, 2019
2:15 PM
It was early signing day on Wednesday for dozens of high school senior athletes from across the Southland finalizing their college choices. Many have made public their journeys, via social media, committing and decommitting, an encouragement for others to follow their every move.

All-CIF guard Andre Henry of St. Francis was different. He’s not big on social media. His recruitment happened more quietly, and those seeking to recruit him spoke to him on the phone and saw him in action. He ended up signing with UC Irvine.

“One hundred percent, he trusted the process,” coach Todd Wolfson said of the 6-foot-3 Henry, who averaged 19.3 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Said Henry: “I trusted it and am happy where I’m at. Honestly, I had faith in my coach, and I had faith in what they were preaching, and if you work hard, good things will happen.”

Asked what he thought about after signing, Henry said, “That dreams come true. My whole goal was to be able to go to college for free and not have my parents worry about anything, and today I accomplished that.”

Seniors were signing for any sport other than football, and there were many celebrations.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
