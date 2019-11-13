On early signing day, Andre Henry of St. Francis enjoys his moment

It was early signing day on Wednesday for dozens of high school senior athletes from across the Southland finalizing their college choices. Many have made public their journeys, via social media, committing and decommitting, an encouragement for others to follow their every move.

All-CIF guard Andre Henry of St. Francis was different. He’s not big on social media. His recruitment happened more quietly, and those seeking to recruit him spoke to him on the phone and saw him in action. He ended up signing with UC Irvine.

“One hundred percent, he trusted the process,” coach Todd Wolfson said of the 6-foot-3 Henry, who averaged 19.3 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Said Henry: “I trusted it and am happy where I’m at. Honestly, I had faith in my coach, and I had faith in what they were preaching, and if you work hard, good things will happen.”

Asked what he thought about after signing, Henry said, “That dreams come true. My whole goal was to be able to go to college for free and not have my parents worry about anything, and today I accomplished that.”

Seniors were signing for any sport other than football, and there were many celebrations.

Congrats to our 2020 seniors Evan Mobley and Dominick Harris on signing their letter of intent on their National Signing Day! #RCHSHoops pic.twitter.com/hgzpBtRjHc — Rancho Christian Basketball (@rchshoops) November 13, 2019

Diego Moran of Alhambra signing with St. Mary’s baseball. pic.twitter.com/83t9oHx7rT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2019

Big Day for @mdhs_softball. 6 Seniors signing today:



Atlantis Perez - Akron

Riley Orcutt - Georgia

Allison O’Heaney - Harvard

Hannah Jacobsen - CSU Monterrey Bay

Jolie Gustave - Syracuse

Marlene Friedman - Arkansas pic.twitter.com/1BOmze1UOg — Mater Dei Softball (@mdhs_softball) November 13, 2019

Congratulations to Damien's newest college commits! pic.twitter.com/0jAzhEN4XX — Damien Athletics (@DamienSports) November 13, 2019