High School Sports

Football: Week 12 playoff scores and updated pairings

High school football scores image
By Times staff
Nov. 16, 2019
9:33 PM
CITY SECTION

Quarterfinals, Friday

OPEN DIVISION

San Pedro 17, Carson 0

Birmingham 34, Garfield 14

Wilmington Banning 35, Palisades 21

Crenshaw 26, San Fernando 23

DIVISION I

Eagle Rock 42, Locke 21

El Camino Real 44, Grant 21

Venice 50, Westchester 41

Reseda 14, Los Angeles Roosevelt 12

DIVISION II

Franklin 34, Los Angeles Marshall 14

Jefferson 47, Los Angeles Wilson 6

Manual Arts 41, Granada Hills Kennedy 0

Canoga Park 35, Chavez 6

DIVISION III

Marquez 38, Legacy 12

Washington 42, Panorama 7

Lincoln 51, Los Angeles Jordan 20

Gardena 11, Sun Valley Poly 7

EIGHT-MAN

CITY

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Animo Robinson 58, Discovery 6

New Designs University Park 60, USC Hybrid 30 (Thursday)

North Valley Military Institute 58, Sun Valley 12

Fulton 22, Dymally 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

DIVISION 1

Mater Dei 63, Bishop Amat 23

Mission Viejo 38, Servite 35

Corona Centennial 56, JSerra 0

St. John Bosco 63, Calabasas 7

DIVISION 2

Sierra Canyon 42, Vista Murrieta 28

Rancho Cucamonga 21, Long Beach Poly 7

Chaminade 28, Upland 27 (OT)

San Clemente 13, Rancho Verde 9

DIVISION 3

Corona del Mar 42, Cajon 14 (Saturday)

Alemany 47, Tesoro 28

La Habra 35, Edison 27

Grace Brethren 33, Lawndale 31

DIVISION 4

Paramount 41, Eastvale Roosevelt 17

San Juan Hills 52, Hart 21

Loyola 45, Villa Park 28

Camarillo 28, Downey 27

DIVISION 5

Culver City 62, Chino Hills 35

St. Paul 28, Yorba Linda 16

Glendora 38, Etiwanda 21

Aquinas 26, Oxnard 21

DIVISION 6

Crespi 38, Ayala 35

Oxnard Pacifica 55, Citrus Valley 28

La Serna 28, Los Altos 14

San Jacinto 17. Kaiser 0

DIVISION 7

Serrano 35, Burbank 13

Cypress 33, Ventura 31

Temecula Valley 21, Carter 20 (OT)

West Ranch 57, Long Beach Wilson 56

DIVISION 8

Sunny Hills 49, Riverside Notre Dame 24

Trabuco Hills 34, San Gorgonio 7

Palmdale 13, Aliso Niguel 12

Santa Barbara 42, Palm Desert 32

DIVISION 9

San Dimas 21, Foothill 18

North Torrance 41, Palm Springs 10

Newport Harbor 24, Monrovia 20

Highland 42, Lakewood 29

DIVISION 10

Crescenta Valley 45, Eisenhower 20

Katella 22, Segerstrom 17

Orange 27, Riverside North 7

Simi Valley 41, Norte Vista 24

DIVISION 11

Linfield Christian 28, Pasadena 21

Muir 23, Chaffey 8

Hemet 35, El Rancho 32

Marina 24, Ontario Christian 21

DIVISION 12

El Monte 60, Nordhoff 12

Jurupa Hills 36, Rio Hondo Prep 29

Adelanto 36, Moreno Valley 3

Orange Vista 23, Oak Park 0

DIVISION 13

Alhambra 46, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14

Ramona 44, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14

Esperanza 18, Fillmore 7

Inglewood 60, Santa Monica 21

DIVISION 14

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 58, Ganesha 0

Vista del Lago 27, Mary Star 20

South Torrance 17, Portola 16

Loara 28, Sierra Vista 20

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Windward 68, Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy 14

Flintridge Prep 35, Cate 25

Sage Hill 45, Faith Baptist 42

Thacher 53, Chadwick 46 (Saturday)

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Bloomington Christian 84, Santa Maria Valley Christian 22 (Saturday)

Sage Oak 58, Noli Indian 6 (Saturday)

Hillcrest Christian 46, Cuyama Valley 20

Lancaster Baptist 54, CSDR 6

SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Mater Dei (11-0) at #4 Mission Viejo (11-0)

#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (9-2)

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Rancho Cucamonga (9-3) at #1 Sierra Canyon (11-1)

Chaminade (7-5) at #2 San Clemente (10-2)

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Corona del Mar (11-0) at #4 Alemany (9-2)

#3 La Habra (10-2) at #2 Grace Brethren (11-1)

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Friday

#4 San Juan Hills (9-3) at #1 Paramount (11-1)

Loyola (5-6) at #2 Camarillo (11-1)

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Friday

St. Paul (11-1) at #1 Culver City (12-0)

Aquinas (10-2) at #3 Glendora (11-1)

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Oxnard Pacifica (11-1) at Crespi (8-4)

San Jacinto (10-2) at #3 La Serna (12-0)

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Serrano (12-0) at #4 Cypress (12-0)

West Ranch (10-2) at #3 Temecula Valley (10-2)

DIVISION 8

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Sunny Hills (10-2) at Trabuco Hills (8-4)

#2 Santa Barbara (10-2) at #3 Palmdale (11-1)

DIVISION 9

Semifinals, Friday

North Torrance (10-2) at San Dimas (11-1)

Newport Harbor (9-3) at Highland (9-3)

DIVISION 10

Semifinals, Friday

Katella (11-1) at #1 Crescenta Valley (12-0)

Orange (11-1) at Simi Valley (9-3)

DIVISION 11

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Muir (10-2) at Linfield Christian (9-3)

#2 Marina (10-2) at Hemet (8-4)

DIVISION 12

Semifinals, Friday

Jurupa Hills (11-1) at #1 El Monte (12-0)

Adelanto (10-2) at Orange Vista (9-3)

DIVISION 13

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Alhambra (12-0) at #4 Ramona (10-2)

#2 Inglewood (12-0) at Esperanza (8-4)

DIVISION 14

Semifinals, Friday

#1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (11-0) at #4 Vista del Lago (10-2)

South Torrance (8-4) at Loara (10-2)

Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30 (Division 1 final, Nov. 30 at Cerritos College, remaining divisions TBA).

SOUTHERN SECTION 8 MAN FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday or Saturday

#4 Flintridge Prep (9-2) at #1 Windward (9-0)

Sage Hill (10-1) at Thacher (5-3)

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday or Saturday

#1 Bloomington Christian (8-1) at #4 Sage Oak (6-3)

#2 Lancaster Baptist (7-2) at #3 Hillcrest Christian (8-1)

Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30.

