Football: Week 12 playoff scores and updated pairings

CITY SECTION
Quarterfinals, Friday
OPEN DIVISION
San Pedro 17, Carson 0
Birmingham 34, Garfield 14
Wilmington Banning 35, Palisades 21
Crenshaw 26, San Fernando 23
DIVISION I
Eagle Rock 42, Locke 21
El Camino Real 44, Grant 21
Venice 50, Westchester 41
Reseda 14, Los Angeles Roosevelt 12
DIVISION II
Franklin 34, Los Angeles Marshall 14
Jefferson 47, Los Angeles Wilson 6
Manual Arts 41, Granada Hills Kennedy 0
Canoga Park 35, Chavez 6
DIVISION III
Marquez 38, Legacy 12
Washington 42, Panorama 7
Lincoln 51, Los Angeles Jordan 20
Gardena 11, Sun Valley Poly 7
EIGHT-MAN
CITY
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
Animo Robinson 58, Discovery 6
New Designs University Park 60, USC Hybrid 30 (Thursday)
North Valley Military Institute 58, Sun Valley 12
Fulton 22, Dymally 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei 63, Bishop Amat 23
Mission Viejo 38, Servite 35
Corona Centennial 56, JSerra 0
St. John Bosco 63, Calabasas 7
DIVISION 2
Sierra Canyon 42, Vista Murrieta 28
Rancho Cucamonga 21, Long Beach Poly 7
Chaminade 28, Upland 27 (OT)
San Clemente 13, Rancho Verde 9
DIVISION 3
Corona del Mar 42, Cajon 14 (Saturday)
Alemany 47, Tesoro 28
La Habra 35, Edison 27
Grace Brethren 33, Lawndale 31
DIVISION 4
Paramount 41, Eastvale Roosevelt 17
San Juan Hills 52, Hart 21
Loyola 45, Villa Park 28
Camarillo 28, Downey 27
DIVISION 5
Culver City 62, Chino Hills 35
St. Paul 28, Yorba Linda 16
Glendora 38, Etiwanda 21
Aquinas 26, Oxnard 21
DIVISION 6
Crespi 38, Ayala 35
Oxnard Pacifica 55, Citrus Valley 28
La Serna 28, Los Altos 14
San Jacinto 17. Kaiser 0
DIVISION 7
Serrano 35, Burbank 13
Cypress 33, Ventura 31
Temecula Valley 21, Carter 20 (OT)
West Ranch 57, Long Beach Wilson 56
DIVISION 8
Sunny Hills 49, Riverside Notre Dame 24
Trabuco Hills 34, San Gorgonio 7
Palmdale 13, Aliso Niguel 12
Santa Barbara 42, Palm Desert 32
DIVISION 9
San Dimas 21, Foothill 18
North Torrance 41, Palm Springs 10
Newport Harbor 24, Monrovia 20
Highland 42, Lakewood 29
DIVISION 10
Crescenta Valley 45, Eisenhower 20
Katella 22, Segerstrom 17
Orange 27, Riverside North 7
Simi Valley 41, Norte Vista 24
DIVISION 11
Linfield Christian 28, Pasadena 21
Muir 23, Chaffey 8
Hemet 35, El Rancho 32
Marina 24, Ontario Christian 21
DIVISION 12
El Monte 60, Nordhoff 12
Jurupa Hills 36, Rio Hondo Prep 29
Adelanto 36, Moreno Valley 3
Orange Vista 23, Oak Park 0
DIVISION 13
Alhambra 46, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14
Ramona 44, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14
Esperanza 18, Fillmore 7
Inglewood 60, Santa Monica 21
DIVISION 14
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 58, Ganesha 0
Vista del Lago 27, Mary Star 20
South Torrance 17, Portola 16
Loara 28, Sierra Vista 20
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
Windward 68, Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy 14
Flintridge Prep 35, Cate 25
Sage Hill 45, Faith Baptist 42
Thacher 53, Chadwick 46 (Saturday)
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
Bloomington Christian 84, Santa Maria Valley Christian 22 (Saturday)
Sage Oak 58, Noli Indian 6 (Saturday)
Hillcrest Christian 46, Cuyama Valley 20
Lancaster Baptist 54, CSDR 6
SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Mater Dei (11-0) at #4 Mission Viejo (11-0)
#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (9-2)
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Friday
#4 Rancho Cucamonga (9-3) at #1 Sierra Canyon (11-1)
Chaminade (7-5) at #2 San Clemente (10-2)
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Corona del Mar (11-0) at #4 Alemany (9-2)
#3 La Habra (10-2) at #2 Grace Brethren (11-1)
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Friday
#4 San Juan Hills (9-3) at #1 Paramount (11-1)
Loyola (5-6) at #2 Camarillo (11-1)
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Friday
St. Paul (11-1) at #1 Culver City (12-0)
Aquinas (10-2) at #3 Glendora (11-1)
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Friday
#4 Oxnard Pacifica (11-1) at Crespi (8-4)
San Jacinto (10-2) at #3 La Serna (12-0)
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Serrano (12-0) at #4 Cypress (12-0)
West Ranch (10-2) at #3 Temecula Valley (10-2)
DIVISION 8
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Sunny Hills (10-2) at Trabuco Hills (8-4)
#2 Santa Barbara (10-2) at #3 Palmdale (11-1)
DIVISION 9
Semifinals, Friday
North Torrance (10-2) at San Dimas (11-1)
Newport Harbor (9-3) at Highland (9-3)
DIVISION 10
Semifinals, Friday
Katella (11-1) at #1 Crescenta Valley (12-0)
Orange (11-1) at Simi Valley (9-3)
DIVISION 11
Semifinals, Friday
#4 Muir (10-2) at Linfield Christian (9-3)
#2 Marina (10-2) at Hemet (8-4)
DIVISION 12
Semifinals, Friday
Jurupa Hills (11-1) at #1 El Monte (12-0)
Adelanto (10-2) at Orange Vista (9-3)
DIVISION 13
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Alhambra (12-0) at #4 Ramona (10-2)
#2 Inglewood (12-0) at Esperanza (8-4)
DIVISION 14
Semifinals, Friday
#1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (11-0) at #4 Vista del Lago (10-2)
South Torrance (8-4) at Loara (10-2)
Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30 (Division 1 final, Nov. 30 at Cerritos College, remaining divisions TBA).
SOUTHERN SECTION 8 MAN FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday or Saturday
#4 Flintridge Prep (9-2) at #1 Windward (9-0)
Sage Hill (10-1) at Thacher (5-3)
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Friday or Saturday
#1 Bloomington Christian (8-1) at #4 Sage Oak (6-3)
#2 Lancaster Baptist (7-2) at #3 Hillcrest Christian (8-1)
Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30.