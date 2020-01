The annual Nike Extravaganza is set for Friday and Saturday at Santa Ana Mater Dei featuring top basketball matchups.

There are five games on Friday and 10 games on Saturday.

Among the top games Saturday that begin at 9 a.m. include Richmond Salesian vs. No. 2 Corona Centennial at 3 p.m., No. 3 Etiwanda vs. Westchester at 4:30 p.m., No. 4 Rancho Christian vs. Harvard-Westlake at 6 p.m. and Mater Dei vs. Chicago Whitney Young at 7:30 p.m.

Reserve seats are $25 on Saturday and $12 for open seating.