Soccer: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Servite 0, Cathedral 0 (Servite advances on penalties, 3-2)

Loyola 3, Mission Viejo 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

Channel Islands 1, La Habra 0

St. John Bosco 1, Oxnard Pacifica 0

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Saturday

North Torrance 4, Hart 3 (OT)

Redlands East Valley 1, Corona Santiago 0

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Saturday

Hesperia 1, Norte Vista 1 (Hesperia advances on penalties, 5-4)

Bellflower 2, Culver City 1

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Saturday

Pasadena Marshall 3. Desert Hot Springs 1

Oak Hills 1, Ayala 0

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

Dunn 2, Brentwood 0

Ganesha 3, Pasadena Poly 0

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Saturday

Oakwood 3, St. Bonaventure 1 (OT)

Foothill Tech 5, Woodcrest Christian 1

Championships

Friday-Feb. 29 (sites/dates to be confirmed; selected games will be played at Warren)

Division 1: #2 Loyola at Servite

Division 2: #1 Channel Islands at St. John Bosco

Division 3: #3 Redlands East Valley at North Torrance

Division 4: Bellflower at #1 Hesperia

Division 5: Pasadena Marshall at Oak Hills

Division 6: #4 Dunn at #2 Ganesha

Division 7: Oakwood at #3 Foothill Tech

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Upland 2, Edison 0

Corona Santiago 2, JSerra 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

Mira Costa 1, La Mirada 0

Oak Hills 3, Capistrano Valley 0

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Saturday

South Torrance 0, Palos Verdes 0 (South advances on penalties, 4-3)

Chaminade 1, Oxnard 1 (Chaminade advances on penalties, 3-2)

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Saturday

Torrance 4, Santa Paula 0

Bloomington 1, Sierra Canyon 0

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Saturday

Beaumont 3, Rowland 3 (Beaumont advances on penalties, 5-4)

Charter Oak 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0 (OT)

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

Gabrielino 3, Arroyo Valley 0

Ontario Christian 2, Shadow Hills 1

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Saturday

Santa Clara 2, Fairmont Prep 0

Linfield Christian 1, Loara 0

Championships

Friday-Feb. 29 (sites/dates to be confirmed; selected games will be played at Warren)

Division 1: #1 Upland at Corona Santiago

Division 2: Oak Hills at #1 Mira Costa

Division 3: South Torrance at Chaminade

Division 4: Torrance at #3 Bloomington

Division 5: Charter Oak at Beaumont

Division 6: Ontario Christian at #1 Gabrielino

Division 7: #1 Santa Clara at #3 Linfield Christian