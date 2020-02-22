Soccer: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Servite 0, Cathedral 0 (Servite advances on penalties, 3-2)
Loyola 3, Mission Viejo 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Channel Islands 1, La Habra 0
St. John Bosco 1, Oxnard Pacifica 0
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
North Torrance 4, Hart 3 (OT)
Redlands East Valley 1, Corona Santiago 0
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Hesperia 1, Norte Vista 1 (Hesperia advances on penalties, 5-4)
Bellflower 2, Culver City 1
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Pasadena Marshall 3. Desert Hot Springs 1
Oak Hills 1, Ayala 0
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Dunn 2, Brentwood 0
Ganesha 3, Pasadena Poly 0
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Saturday
Oakwood 3, St. Bonaventure 1 (OT)
Foothill Tech 5, Woodcrest Christian 1
Championships
Friday-Feb. 29 (sites/dates to be confirmed; selected games will be played at Warren)
Division 1: #2 Loyola at Servite
Division 2: #1 Channel Islands at St. John Bosco
Division 3: #3 Redlands East Valley at North Torrance
Division 4: Bellflower at #1 Hesperia
Division 5: Pasadena Marshall at Oak Hills
Division 6: #4 Dunn at #2 Ganesha
Division 7: Oakwood at #3 Foothill Tech
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Upland 2, Edison 0
Corona Santiago 2, JSerra 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Mira Costa 1, La Mirada 0
Oak Hills 3, Capistrano Valley 0
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
South Torrance 0, Palos Verdes 0 (South advances on penalties, 4-3)
Chaminade 1, Oxnard 1 (Chaminade advances on penalties, 3-2)
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Torrance 4, Santa Paula 0
Bloomington 1, Sierra Canyon 0
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Beaumont 3, Rowland 3 (Beaumont advances on penalties, 5-4)
Charter Oak 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0 (OT)
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Gabrielino 3, Arroyo Valley 0
Ontario Christian 2, Shadow Hills 1
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Saturday
Santa Clara 2, Fairmont Prep 0
Linfield Christian 1, Loara 0
Championships
Friday-Feb. 29 (sites/dates to be confirmed; selected games will be played at Warren)
Division 1: #1 Upland at Corona Santiago
Division 2: Oak Hills at #1 Mira Costa
Division 3: South Torrance at Chaminade
Division 4: Torrance at #3 Bloomington
Division 5: Charter Oak at Beaumont
Division 6: Ontario Christian at #1 Gabrielino
Division 7: #1 Santa Clara at #3 Linfield Christian