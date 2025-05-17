Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Southern Section division championship results

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At Fred Kelly Stadium

BOYS FINALS

DIVISION 1

Loyola 11, Mater Dei 3

DIVISION 2

San Clemente 8, Dos Pueblos 7

DIVISION 3

Riverside King 14, Agoura 8

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Fred Kelly Stadium

GIRLS FINALS

DIVISION 1

Foothill 12, Mira Costa 7

DIVISION 2

St. Margaret’s 11, El Segundo 8

DIVISION 3

Oaks Christian 15, Trabuco Hills 9

