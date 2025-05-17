High school lacrosse: Southern Section division championship results
-
- Share via
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
At Fred Kelly Stadium
BOYS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Loyola 11, Mater Dei 3
DIVISION 2
San Clemente 8, Dos Pueblos 7
DIVISION 3
Riverside King 14, Agoura 8
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Fred Kelly Stadium
GIRLS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Foothill 12, Mira Costa 7
DIVISION 2
St. Margaret’s 11, El Segundo 8
DIVISION 3
Oaks Christian 15, Trabuco Hills 9
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.