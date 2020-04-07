El Camino Real wrestler Justin Levy makes face shields with 3D printer

With El Camino Real’s campus closed and wrestling practice canceled, sophomore Justin Levy decided he needed to step up and help in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He bought a 3D printer several years ago with birthday money and decided he could start printing face shields to help keep medical personnel safe. So for more than a week, his day has been waking up at 8 a.m. and going to sleep around midnight and printing nonstop. He said he makes about 20 face shields a day and is also producing ear savers that relieve pressure on those wearing masks.

He’s part of the group masks for docs trying to get protective equipment into the hands of medical personnel.

“I wanted to help and get people the protective equipment they need,” Levy said.

Levy, who has a 3.84 grade-point average, said he wants to create his own technology company in the future and “invent things that would change the world.”

