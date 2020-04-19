Season Interrupted: Kyle Karros has found a new family corner

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Kyle Karros

School: Manhattan Beach Mira Costa

Sport: Baseball, third baseman

Key stats: Hit .400 in eight games this spring.

Summer plans: Working out with his father, former Dodger Eric Karros, and brother Jared, a pitcher at UCLA.

Fall plans: Will attend UCLA.

On playing with many of his teammates since Little League:

“That’s the toughest pill to swallow, the fact I’m not going to be able to go out on the field and play with my best friends since I was 8 years old.”

On the advantage of having his father and brother available to work out with:

“My brother and I will throw together. With my dad, I’ve got my hitting coach in my quarantine group. I’ve got a spot to hit in the home. I’ve got a spot to lift weights. I couldn’t ask for a better setup to get through this.”

On his father’s major league career:

“Any time there’s a game on the Dodger channel that he’s playing in, he always gets the family around because me and my brother never got to see him play. He’ll fast forward and make sure he stops on his at-bats if it’s a home run. He’ll provide the instructional part of the video, pause it and go frame by frame.”

What he misses most:

“It’s the games and the lack of teammates. I can still work out and do a lot of things sports-related, but I’m really lacking that team energy being without my best friends.”

The new things he’s discovered with the free time:

“I’m doing puzzles. I’m trying to finish 1,000-piece puzzles in six hours. I’m getting good. It entertains me. It’s relaxing. It challenges me.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I definitely see a nice three-year career at UCLA, getting drafted and riding out baseball. My thing is play baseball, love the game.”

