Former Dorsey basketball player Lafayette Dorsey Jr. has died

Lafayette Dorsey Jr., a former All-City guard at Dorsey High who excelled during two years playing for Pacific, died on Thursday morning in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office. He was 23. The cause of death has not been made public.

“The Dorsey community is devastated,” said Donald Muepo, who was an assistant coach on the Dons’ 2016 Coliseum League championship team. Dorsey was named Coliseum League MVP. “He wanted to be that player.”

Dorsey’s father, Lafayette Sr., was an All-City guard for the Dons in 1986 and is a pastor. His son earned respect for his scoring skills, infectious smile and stellar grade-point average 30 years later.

Dorsey closes out the game with a slam dunk. Tigers take the victory 92-78. pic.twitter.com/Cl3JG3tPuU — Pacific Men's Basketball (@PacificMensBB) January 19, 2018

Dorsey went to OnPoint Academy, a prep school in Oklahoma City, for a year before enrolling at Pacific, where he played for two seasons. He averaged 10.7 points in 2018-19. He transferred to Nicholls State, where he redshirted last season.

He is survived by his father, mother and sister.

If you’ve ever hooped in the city you knew Laf, lit up any room he was in. Infectious smile. Guy just wanted to hoop man — eli $cott (@0toEli) August 6, 2020

I did not get the chance to know you very well, but you left an impression. on me. Your passion, talent, and energy were unmatched. This one hurts, RIP Laf 💔 pic.twitter.com/RjypSqIY6c — Meghan Moran (@meghan__moran) August 6, 2020