High School Sports

Former Dorsey basketball player Lafayette Dorsey Jr. has died

Former All-City guard Lafayette Dorsey Jr. (right) died on Thursday. He and his father Lafayette Dorsey Sr. were standout players at Dorsey High.
Former All-City guard Lafayette Dorsey Jr. (right) died on Thursday. He and his father Lafayette Dorsey Sr. were standout players at Dorsey High.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 6, 2020
2:50 PM
Lafayette Dorsey Jr., a former All-City guard at Dorsey High who excelled during two years playing for Pacific, died on Thursday morning in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office. He was 23. The cause of death has not been made public.

“The Dorsey community is devastated,” said Donald Muepo, who was an assistant coach on the Dons’ 2016 Coliseum League championship team. Dorsey was named Coliseum League MVP. “He wanted to be that player.”

Dorsey’s father, Lafayette Sr., was an All-City guard for the Dons in 1986 and is a pastor. His son earned respect for his scoring skills, infectious smile and stellar grade-point average 30 years later.

Dorsey went to OnPoint Academy, a prep school in Oklahoma City, for a year before enrolling at Pacific, where he played for two seasons. He averaged 10.7 points in 2018-19. He transferred to Nicholls State, where he redshirted last season.

He is survived by his father, mother and sister.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

