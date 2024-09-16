Dorsey is making progress with bigger football roster this season

With more than 70 players in his football program, Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson said things are looking up as he tries to get the Dons headed in the right direction. The team is 2-1 this season and making progress.

One of the top players is Johnson’s son, Deuce, a sophomore receiver/defensive back who has scored five touchdowns. Quarterback Brandon Tolson completed 12 of 16 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Compton.

Like father, like son. The son of Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson returns punt for touchdown. pic.twitter.com/lKJV0Eylkp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 16, 2024

Johnson, a former star running back for USC, remembers when he first took over as coach, there were just a few players who showed up for a meeting in 2021 during the height of the pandemic.

“I had a kicker, quarterback, two linemen,” he remembered.

Now the Dons have enough players to field a JV team this season. “I’m running out of helmets,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”

One of the top players for the Dons is 6-foot-6, 350-pound defensive lineman Mike McDonald.

Dorsey is also getting a new football field that could be finished by next year.

The Dons play host to Granada Hills on Friday night at Rancho Cienega Recreation Center. They still have big games on the schedule, hosting Crenshaw on Oct. 11 and hosting King/Drew on Oct. 25 in a game that will probably decide the Coliseum League title.

“I’m very excited,” Johnson said.