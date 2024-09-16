Advertisement
High School Sports

Dorsey is making progress with bigger football roster this season

Deuce Johnson poses on the field with his father, Stafon Johnson.
Deuce Johnson and his father, Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson.
(Michael Catanzarite)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

With more than 70 players in his football program, Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson said things are looking up as he tries to get the Dons headed in the right direction. The team is 2-1 this season and making progress.

One of the top players is Johnson’s son, Deuce, a sophomore receiver/defensive back who has scored five touchdowns. Quarterback Brandon Tolson completed 12 of 16 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Compton.

Johnson, a former star running back for USC, remembers when he first took over as coach, there were just a few players who showed up for a meeting in 2021 during the height of the pandemic.

Advertisement

“I had a kicker, quarterback, two linemen,” he remembered.

Now the Dons have enough players to field a JV team this season. “I’m running out of helmets,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”

One of the top players for the Dons is 6-foot-6, 350-pound defensive lineman Mike McDonald.

Dorsey is also getting a new football field that could be finished by next year.

The Dons play host to Granada Hills on Friday night at Rancho Cienega Recreation Center. They still have big games on the schedule, hosting Crenshaw on Oct. 11 and hosting King/Drew on Oct. 25 in a game that will probably decide the Coliseum League title.

Advertisement

“I’m very excited,” Johnson said.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement